The progression of Houston Texans quarterback C.J Stroud

The Houston Texans drafted quarterback C.J Stroud with the second-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and because he was drafted that high, he will have extremely high expectations from day one.

Stroud’s attitude has been on display from the moment he stepped foot into the Texans building. Stroud has been praised for his mature mindset, along with his ability to be a leader in Houston.

Despite all the positive things that coaches, teammates and media members have said about Stroud throughout this offseason, he will still have to prove that he is ready to be the starting quarterback for the Texans.

The Texans started training camp about two weeks ago, and the progression from organized training activities to now, is very apparent.

Stroud has displayed pinpoint accuracy, along with a much improved decision making process. No one is expecting Stroud to be perfect, but the Texans want to know that he could be that guy, and it is safe to say he is on the right track.

Former Texans third-round pick Davis Mills and Stroud have been battling in a quarterback competition, but it is clear that Stroud has taken the lead. Stroud started off making mistakes and absolutely had some rough practices, but the rookie has been extremely impressive in practice throughout the past few days, and has been rewarded by being named the starter for the first preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Making rookie mistakes will be a given for Stroud in 2023, but his talent level is off the charts, and it is up to the Texans to surround their young quarterback with as much talent as possible.

If you take a long look at the Texans offense, it looks like a solid group on paper, but there are many new players, new coaches, along with a completely different scheme. It will take time for the group to click properly, but if there is one thing that is for certain, it is that C.J Stroud will be ready for his opportunity.