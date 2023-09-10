Texans Breaking News: Key Defender Out

The Houston Texans secondary was already paying undermanned coming into the matchup against the Ravens. They got off to a fast start, but they ended up losing second year safety Jalen Pitre to a chest injury before the end of the first. He did not return to the field for the second half.

The injury interrupted what was the beginning of a good day for the second year safety out of Baylor. He had already been elected a captain in advance of the season. He was using the combination of his coverage and pass rushing skills to make life difficult for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Ravens entered the second half with a slim 7-6 lead.

Not coincidentally, the second half did not start off nearly as well as the Ravens started to gash the beleaguered secondary with their passing game. It is still not known as of press time what the long range prognosis for Pitre will be. Stay tuned to Battle Red Blog as we keep you updated on his outlook.