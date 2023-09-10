Texans mostly silent, but show room for improvement as Ravens win 25-9

There was a lot to not like in today’s matchup. The running game was mostly silent, our offensive line chose exactly the wrong times to get penalized, and our defense struggled mightily to stop Lamar Jackson.

But the real story of the game is the lack of pass protection Stroud “had” today. Stroud made some good throws through the course of the game, but because he was constantly scampering to avoid getting sacked, those quality throws were hard to come by, as evidenced by his 28/44 for 242 yards and five sacks on the day. But! But at least he didn’t get picked off!

As a result. The Texans’ few appearances in the scoreboard were all due to Ka’imi Fairbairn’s three field goals.

On the bright side, Will Anderson, the third overall pick in the draft, recorded his first sack of the year and was extremely close on getting several others. Jonathan Greenard played like a man possessed, getting 4.5 tackles and a sack on the day.

The real downside to the game, however, is Jalen Pitre’s early exit from the game with a chest injury.

But unlike last season, there’s reason to believe this team can improve. There’s no reason to believe that this coaching staff can’t develop these players. There’s no reason to abandon hope yet. One game is not an epitaph. We don’t know what this team is yet. Soon, we will.