Colts/Texans Week 2 Opening Odds: PAAAAAAAR-TAAAAAAAAAAAY!!!!

Ladies and gentlemen, we have, what I think might be a first since we’ve started keeping track of the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

For the first time in recent memory, the Houston Texans, yes, THOSE Houston Texans, are slight favorites against their AFC rival the Indianapolis Colts.

Oh, you think I’m kidding? You think me mad? Well the latter might be true but that doesn’t mean this is wrong either! I’ll show you!

Look at that bad boy right there!

Now, I know some of you out there are thinking “but isn’t it’s a home game so really it’s less of a home field advantage and more along the lines of a pick’em? Because home field advantage is usually worth around three points?” And you’d be right, and you’d be mean for pointing that out. I’m glad you decided not to.

Nevertheless, the home field advantage is a thing and it is in our advantage. That’s why you, if you have tickets to the game, you my friend need to come, be loud, and pull a couple of points in the Texans favor. Make it a true statistical home field advantage! Make DeMeco feel at home!

FAVORED: Houston Texans (-1)

UNDERDOG: Indianapolis Colts (+1)

OVER/UNDER: 40

Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (-102)

Money Line: Houston Texans (-118)

As always, NEVER BET THE MONEY LINE.

Oh, and also please do not take financial advice from a football blog, this is for entertainment purposes only.