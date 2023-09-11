Hair of the Dog: Week 1, Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens...and so it begins

Finally. After six long months of waiting, the NFL is back...the for real games that actually count. It is a time when 32 fanbases all have optimism that maybe, just maybe, their team is the one to win it all. Then the games actually start. For Houston, few places could be as horrid to start the season with a rookie head coach, quarterback, defensive and offensive coordinator as the very, very unfriendly confines of M&T Stadium. The venue is celebrating 25 years of existence, but for Houston, celebration is not the word they would use. For the seventh time in franchise history, the Texans came to Charm City, and they left it with a loss, this time to the tune of 25-9.
Yes, it was not exactly a great result, but amid the fallout of another loss to Baltimore, there are some positive signs. The defense, especially in the first half, made life rough for the Ravens. Stroud was a rookie who made some poor mistakes, but who also held up pretty well given the lack of any semblance of protection on his right side and a punishing Baltimore offense. The game was competitive into the fourth quarter, and all things considered, this was not the worst type of loss for the team. Plus, the fan experience in Baltimore is actually pretty cool. The Baltimore natives love their team, but unlike other fanbases, they are not really [KITTENS] to other fans. If the Texans rebuild goes well, and these squads play here again at that time, would recommend a visit.
As always, your Battle Red Blog masthead had their real-time takes on the game, from those in stadium to those watching at different locations. We covered everything from the action on the field, to discussions of the power of a mullet guy with a leather vest to curse the Texans. Standard HOTD decorum applies, with all questionable words replaced with something a bit more suitable to the workplace, even in the post-COVID, return-to-work-drive-by-power-mad-execs-trying-to-recoup-their-lease-moneys business environment.
With that, one to the first ‘Dog of the Regular Season:
HOTD WEEK 1: HOUSTON TEXANS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS…and may [Durga] have mercy on our souls
vballretired
l4blitzer
Field doesn’t look too bad given the rain over the past night, but will be curious to see how slick it gets once the game starts
It is both sunny and rainy at the stadium. What that means for the game, I have no idea
vballretired
JJ Watt on the CBS pregame show
Patrick
I heard there’s gonna be thunderstorms in the area so be careful, okay?
vballretired
Or you could hold a graphite driver straight in the air. Call it a 21st century Benjamin Franklin experiment
l4blitzer
Latest wx projections didn’t have the storms hitting until the game is likely over
Nah, just get the 1-iron…the club that even [Durga] can’t hit
vballretired
But if Jack Nicklaus is near the stadium….
l4blitzer
There’s a dude near my seat that has already removed his shirt…let the weirdness begin
vballretired
Is he chest paint guy?
l4blitzer
Nope…just working on his tan…I guess
vballretired
Only in Baltimore. They think they are in the south so it oddly fits
l4blitzer
No footing issues with the warmups, so maybe not too wet a field at this time
vballretired
Is it grass or the fake stuff?
l4blitzer
Grass
vballretired
Yup seeing it now
Looks like the fifth string CBS crew
It’s Slone Fortenberry and Wedge Fickus on the call
l4blitzer
Ravens marching band on the field. Better on the ears than the standard stadium fair
vballretired
Indeed
l4blitzer
Some other guys close to me sporting some pro bowl mullets here
vballretired
What is it called when you have a mullet and a merm?
Other than a sin against both Durga and nature
l4blitzer
OBJ pulling off his Ray Lewis impression in the intros
Patrick
He kill anybody, too?
vballretired
What happens off the field…..
Patrick
Oh sure make excuses.
vballretired
Just saying…..
Eight long months coming to an end. Here we go
l4blitzer
A-10 flyover…that will never not get old
Texans won the toss…at least they will win something
vballretired
NFL now leaning into gambling but if a player places a five dollar on the weekend hot dog eating contest he’s suspended for the year
Baltimore gets it first
Patrick
Surely you don’t expect billionaires to create one set of rules for us and another set for themselves, right?
TEXANS START ON DEFENSE
vballretired
Penalty starts the Ravens in their own ten. Four yards off tackle
Good open field tackle by Stingley
Patrick
Sacked his [KITTEN]!
vballretired
Sack by Greenard!!!!!!!!
Ravens go three and out
TEXANS FIRST POSSESSION
Patrick
Okay offense show me something.
vballretired
Nice opening run
Stroud the leading receiver. He’s doing everything out there
l4blitzer
Welp…your first pass completion is to yourself…well then
Patrick
Good heads up play by Stroud there.
vballretired
It’s a Leon commercial waiting to happen
l4blitzer
Going with the quick pass attempt…that will help
TEXANS PUNT
Patrick
Roughing the punter?
vballretired
Oooh, all penalty offense?
Not cowards
Patrick
Oh my [Durga] they’re going for it.
l4blitzer
Ouch time
vballretired
Well kittens
Patrick
And it went exactly as expected. Sigh…
l4blitzer
No protection at all on that one
vballretired
Maybe a naked bootleg isn’t the call with this line
I like the aggressiveness but maybe find a better play
TEXANS TURN IT OVER ON DOWNS
Patrick
To’o To’o making a play there.
vballretired
Perryman!
l4blitzer
Textbook stuff there
Greenard scaring the tackle
Fans already calling for Greg Roman’s return
vballretired
Crazy stupid athleticism
Interception!!!!!
l4blitzer
Welcome to the offense optional portion of the game
Patrick
Steven Nelson y’all!
STEVEN NELSON PICKS OFF JACKSON
l4blitzer
Mullet guy going full red neck with no shirt and a leather vest
vballretired
With chew? Please tell me he has chew
Patrick
L4, are you talking about yourself? You have to tell us if you are, it’s like being a cop.
l4blitzer
No…I am a cueball…so no mullet action for me
vballretired
Is it like Fight Club where’s he’s how you view your alter ego?
Patrick
Not uh, not an ideal throw from Stroud there.
vballretired
Good run my Pierce
vballretired
I mean who wouldn’t see themselves as Brad Pitt?
l4blitzer
Fans caused that time out
vballretired
Wow, great play but…..
Patrick
Holding. That figures.
vballretired
Tunsil on the hold
l4blitzer
Well…no time on the passes so far…
Patrick
That’s a third and I give up.
vballretired
Three and out….sort of
TEXANS GO THREE AND OUT
l4blitzer
Too directional on the punt there…best spiral seen on the field so far
vballretired
It’s our second team punter
I mean third team center, maybe third team guard, rookie QB and rookie play caller. Geez this is a rough way to start the season.
l4blitzer
Fans cheering the early 49ers lead
vballretired
Possum Holler with an early lead in the Big Easy
Patrick
Tied up now.
vballretired
Mayo sales up in Nashville
l4blitzer
Good thing Lamar handed that off…3 Texans crashed that spot
vballretired
Better linebacker play so far
Jacktown already leading
Kittens
Kenneth L.
[Durga] this game is slow
l4blitzer
Lamar running though the defense…shades of 2019 here
Kenneth L.
Zay flowers is going to be good
Patrick
The Washington Waste Managements just scored a TD.
vballretired
Maybe they could be the Civilians
Blown tackle by someone
l4blitzer
42 with the poor effort
vballretired
Notorious small stakes gambler Calvin Ridley with the first game break
l4blitzer
Textbook blown coverage
vballretired
That was kitteny coverage
Chop block on defense
l4blitzer
And there was rejoicing and shaking of the seats in Charm City
TOUCHDOWN RAVENS ON A DOBBINS RUN
Kenneth L.
Ughhhhh here comes the ravens. Hi Dobbins
vballretired
The defense looks better. They just can’t afford to be out there 40 minutes
Patrick
Does anybody else remember Dobbins playing for the Texans or did I just hallucinate that?
l4blitzer
Crazy [KITTEN] bald Ravens fan now leading the chant
And a shoutout to the O’s
vballretired
I think I blacked out on that period in Texans history
TEXANS THIRD POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Had him…just a bit outside
vballretired
Welcome Daulton Schultz.
l4blitzer
Middle of the oline getting murdered on 3rd downs
IT’S ANOTHER THREE AND OUT
Patrick
Okay I guess I did just hallucinate Dobbins being a Texan.
vballretired
I can’t confirm or deny
Richardson apparently looking good so far
l4blitzer
Disagree with the flag there
vballretired
[KITTEN]. Interference
Patrick
Of course that’s a flag.
vballretired
Ok, the run defense looks better
Oh [Durga] another flag
l4blitzer
Refs throwing more than the QBs right now
vballretired
All penalty defense
Kenneth L.
That’s a badddd call
l4blitzer
Heard that collision up here
vballretired
Thomas and Stingley with a good open field tackle
Beautiful blitz by Pitre.
l4blitzer
Pitre nearly murdered Jackson
RAVENS POSSESSION ENDS IN PUNT
Patrick
O Cap’n, my Cap’n Meco.
l4blitzer
Mullet guy is away…replaced by vocal dancing fan waving the free flags
vballretired
Is it too soon to take a knee?
“If we go three and out, we’re good”
l4blitzer
Pierce running hard. Just waiting to truck someone
vballretired
A Stroud run for three
Patrick
Have we gotten a first down yet?
l4blitzer
Just did
vballretired
It’s a first down!!!!!!!!!!!!!
l4blitzer
Woods with the reception
vballretired
Welcome to Houston Robert Woods
Patrick
Trying this again, have we gotten a touchdown yet
vballretired
Pierce running hard
l4blitzer
Please stand by…please stand by
At least we avoided the INT
vballretired
Holy Durga that was interesting
Patrick
What the [KITTEN] was that?!
l4blitzer
crowd forced another TO
vballretired
Another timeout as Stroud catches his breath
First down!!!!!!!
l4blitzer
just made it
vballretired
You gotta show a pulse before you can crawl
l4blitzer
Ah, the Kuiback bootleg to the TE lives
vballretired
Decent play with positive yards
Civilians and Cardinals,…the NFL…it’s fantastic
l4blitzer
Not sure I want Stroud with the headfirst dives
vballretired
Another rush for Stroud
Last timeout
l4blitzer
No more TOs…crowd is getting louder
vballretired
Another first down
l4blitzer
Now we have to covert w/out TOs
Quick release by Stroud…and none too soon
vballretired
Another positive play
l4blitzer
Matriculating that ball down the field
Patrick
The hat they’re making these coaches wear is butt ugly.
vballretired
Man, nice bullet to Collins
l4blitzer
Stevens from the Ravens with the stick
vballretired
Pierce is a beast
l4blitzer
Defense getting some good rest here
vballretired
Absolutely
Patrick
Some much needed rest.
l4blitzer
No chance on that swing pass
vballretired
No, too far behind the line of scrimmage.
Here comes the Hawaiian
Patrick
Glory to all field goal offense.
l4blitzer
Hey…no shut out
RAVENS 7, TEXANS 3
vballretired
There were some nice throws on that drive. It’s not great but a glimmer of hope.
l4blitzer
More cheering for the 49ers here
BALTIMORE FOURTH POSSESSION
Patrick
Well they are thumping the Steelers.
l4blitzer
At least 3 whiffs on that one
vballretired
Damn cheat code
Great effort by Anderson
Nice by Greenard
l4blitzer
At least they wrapped on the one, but really got to look at contain
vballretired
Watching Jackson was like using Bo Jackson in Technobowl
l4blitzer
Or, you blow up the middle of their line
vballretired
They force a punt on consistent pressure
TEXANS POSSESSION
Two minute offense with zero timeouts. I’m just overwhelmed with confidence
l4blitzer
Hey, if we avoid the turnover or give up the last second TD, it will be a win
vballretired
Channel your inner David Culley
l4blitzer
No, that would be the quick kick on 3rd down
vballretired
If it works…….
l4blitzer
Face mask BAL
vballretired
That makes sense but a flag
Very nice
Patrick
Wow, they DO call fouls against the Ravens.
l4blitzer
Clowney on the field
vballretired
Singletary is better than any non-Pierce back we’ve had since Lamar Miller
l4blitzer
Now BAL takes a TO
Patrick
Pitre headed for the locker room per Brooks Kubena.
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Those are bad hats
Tank Dell!!!!!!!!
l4blitzer
Natives are not happy
Patrick
Taaaaaaank!
vballretired
That was almost a pick
l4blitzer
Uncatchable
vballretired
That play didn’t work
Joe Camraman the intended receiver
Patrick
Just about threw that ball into Chesapeake Bay.
vballretired
Boone with the clutch drop in the flat
l4blitzer
Now we join the flag party…thanks Tunsil
vballretired
False start or traveling. On Tunsil of course
Jim Sideline the intended receiver
l4blitzer
Refs getting more boos than us
Patrick
Glory to all penalty offense.
vballretired
Roughing the passer!!!!!!
l4blitzer
The Bull[KITTEN] chants starting
vballretired
All penalty offense……
l4blitzer
Mullet guy has not returned. When he left, the game went better for us…pure causation
vballretired
Maybe he’s adding a merm
Patrick
Like an executive power mullet?
l4blitzer
Wait…we have Mullet guy…but no vest…it was the vest…yeah, that’s it
vballretired
A man perm….the merm
Kevin Costner
l4blitzer
Well, at least Stroud is throwing where the Ravens can’t get it. We can’t either, but no pick
vballretired
Stroud having accuracy issues on the move
Huge hit. Time for the Hawaiian
l4blitzer
This is where one of those TOs would have been nice
Down just 7-6…I’ll take it
RAVENS 7, TEXANS 6 AT THE HALF
l4blitzer
Real quiet here right now
Patrick
Considering I was expecting this to be a boat race, and I imagine most of the rest of the world expected the same, this is definitely an improvement.
vballretired
Stroud is 13 for 20 for 91 yards. It’s pretty much on par with the stated plan. With the exception of one I’ll advised throw on the run he’s taken good care of the ball and made good decisions. The line is struggling as they can’t mount a consistent running game.
The star of the game is the defense. They’ve allowed only 110 yards and put constant pressure on Jackson. Jackson is a superior athlete and that likely will be the difference but I’m proud of these guys so far.
Carlos Flores
This feels very much like the days where we had a #1 defense and pissed it away on offense.
But we’re hanging in there!
vballretired
I’m the old man that discovers tech 10 years after everyone else and acts like I invented it
And now the Taco Bell halftime report brought to you by Verizon during the Buffalo Wild Wings commercial break.
Patrick
And we’re back.
TEXANS START SECOND HALF WITH BALL
l4blitzer
Inexperience showing here…that and Ravens are covering the key read
vballretired
Fant with the lookout block
Flag on the play
Patrick
Of course it’s against Houston.
vballretired
Nine yard dump falls short of first down
THREE AND OUT FOR OFFENSE
vballretired
Kittens
l4blitzer
Just what BAL needed
Now Baltimore with the dumb TO…maybe
vballretired
Nope
l4blitzer
Flowers won the misdirection there
vballretired
That Flowers kid can play
l4blitzer
Harris doesn’t have that kinda vertical
vballretired
Okay with both safeties out this will be painful
Patrick
Looks like this is where the Ravens will take over the game.
vballretired
Nice play by Stewart
l4blitzer
Well, if the oline made their halftime adjustments…yep
Patrick
We haven’t heard Stingley’s name yet this entire game which I can only take as an encouraging sign.
l4blitzer
Jackson powered out of 55’s hands
vballretired
Another Technobowl move by Jackson
Touchdown Ravens
Patrick
Welp.
Kenneth L.
Nelson lions slow
They have adjusted to our defense
RAVENS 15, TEXANS 6
l4blitzer
Offside Houston…Ravens going for 2 at the 1
…and he got it
Patrick
Did anyone see who was going into the underworld for Baltimore?
vballretired
Dobbins
Patrick
That just feels unnecessary, going for two at that point.
l4blitzer
Think Harbaugh wants to send two messages…to his team, to get them off their [kittens]…and to us to crush our souls
vballretired
Our souls have been permacrushed since 2019
l4blitzer
That was quite the flag throw by the back judge there
Flag covered 15-20 yards
vballretired
Pierce is still a good back
l4blitzer
Oh look, MOAR flags
vballretired
Another negative passing play
Offensive holding
l4blitzer
Well, at least Stroud didn’t take the sack
vballretired
Nice drop
l4blitzer
Going for it…why not?
vballretired
Nice throw to Collins but short of the first. Going for it again.
l4blitzer
Maybe we should rugby scrum
And we didn’t get it
Patrick
Sighhhhhhh…
vballretired
Maybe running to the side with the [KITTEN]ty tackle wasn’t a good move
l4blitzer
Maybe we need the rugby scrum in the playbook…or direct snap to Pierce
vballretired
Maybe running behind Fant on the short side is just brain dead stupid.
l4blitzer
I get supporting the team and dancing and all…but doing while going all selfie for Tik-Tok…yeah, now get off my lawn
vballretired
2022 run defense with that one
l4blitzer
Texans just missed an opportunity
vballretired
Fumble but they recovered
Who is 91?
l4blitzer
91 injured
Ridgeway
vballretired
Interference by Stingley
l4blitzer
And another flag…
Kill shot time
Patrick
Texans Injury Update:— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 10, 2023
S Jalen Pitre is out with a chest injury #HOUvsBAL
vballretired
Here comes the kraken
l4blitzer
Hill with another rushing TD
Patrick
And now the avalanche.
RAVENS 22, TEXANS 6
l4blitzer
I am going to have that Ravens song stuck in my head all night now
vballretired
Was that a commercial advertising Derek Carr? Can I buy him at Target for 39.95?
Patrick
Seems overpriced.
vballretired
Most Target stuff is
l4blitzer
Actually saw a dude here wearing an old school Carr jersey…of the maybe 50-70 Texans fans I’ve seen so far
Old bald Ravens rally dude at it again
Patrick
Don’t worry he’ll be dead soon.
vballretired
That felt dark
l4blitzer
…and we are adding to the flag total. The refs will need Tommy John surgery after this
vballretired
Timeout instead
Kenneth L.
Ravens are in business tn
l4blitzer
The ref still threw the flag…like a foul after 2 strikes…part of the pitch count
vballretired
The Cardinals are winning???!!!!
l4blitzer
All hail the power of Josh Dobbs
vballretired
Third and short
l4blitzer
Niners killing the Steelers
vballretired
Nice throw to Collins up the middle
Throw to Dell for first down
l4blitzer
Now on the Ravens side of the field
vballretired
Singletary is not as good as Pierce but a really good second back
Patrick
Bring me the head of whoever makes those Burger King ads.
vballretired
Ugggg
Nevermind
Patrick
That was a pretty throw.
l4blitzer
74…thanks
vballretired
Okay, Woods a good addition but Jones with his second holding penalty
Patrick
Of course it doesn’t count. That would be stupid.
l4blitzer
Nice effort, but no dice
vballretired
Drop by Woods
Kenneth L.
This offensive line stinks rn
l4blitzer
Anderson nearly got there
Bad drop by 88
Kenneth L.
Patrick Queen is a good player
l4blitzer
Nice catch by OBJ…
We got it back
Jackson just dropped it
In the red zone…now the Ravens with the penalty
Patrick
Quitoriano with his one catch of the day.
Kenneth L.
BALL BALL LETS GO
l4blitzer
Now playing Jimmie Buffett over the stadium intercom
Patrick
Dobbins has a torn Achilles per Rapoport.
Kenneth L.
Fourth quarter!
Oh no that’s horrible to hear
l4blitzer
Untimed down for HOU
…and that blew up in our faces
No blockers on that right side
Patrick
[DURGA] [KITTEN]ing [KITTEN] some protection for Stroud if you please.
l4blitzer
Lotta traffic on that attempt
Think we have an illegal touch here
Correction, illegal shift
Patrick
Close enough.
l4blitzer
Saw the linesman with his hat off
Patrick
Oh boy. More field goals.
l4blitzer
I guess if that was a catch on the shift play, we would have…but 4th and greater than 10 with this team…
Commanders reclaim the lead
l4blitzer
MOAR flags
Bad tackling effort there
vballretired
Uggg, trying to edit headline
l4blitzer
Stanley down for the Ravens
Fans not happy with Jackson right now
Anderson with the sack…and it stands!!!
Patrick
Woooooooooo!
l4blitzer
The Watsons are taking it to the Bungles…KITTEN!!!
Patrick
Ugh.
l4blitzer
Just a bad throw by Stroud…he had time
77 down
Patrick
Fant.
l4blitzer
Fant walking off under his own power
vballretired
Well kittens
l4blitzer
Ravens ball…
Patrick
[KITTEN].
vballretired
Deiter beat
Indy in front
l4blitzer
Next BAL score should do it
vballretired
[KITTEN] this one was already over
l4blitzer
Most likely, but the slim embers will be extinguished with that or a couple of 1st downs
Kenneth L.
Welp that suckkkkkks
l4blitzer
Now they all go nuts with OBJ’s catch
vballretired
That should do it. Notice it was Griffin covering and not Stingley.
l4blitzer
MOAR flags
Refs calling into the bullpen for fresh arms
vballretired
Run defense has been better
l4blitzer
Another Raven injured…think it is their center
vballretired
Yup
l4blitzer
Backup center taking practice snaps
vballretired
Bring in the MASH unit
l4blitzer
Just saw on the stadium board that we have actually run more plays than Baltimore to this point 58-53
Kenneth L.
Linderbaum going to be out for the season
One of my favorites
vballretired
He was walking
l4blitzer
Thomas not playing around with that tackle on Flowers
Hey, the Ravens are copying our playbook
vballretired
Thomas making plays and sticking up his middle finger to Ron Hughley and Clint Stoerner
Greenard having a [KITTEN] of a day
l4blitzer
Fans pissed about Jackson, but Tucker all but ended this one
RAVENS 25, TEXANS 9
l4blitzer
And many are making for the exits
Kenneth L.
These screens are horrible. Ravens fans booing
vballretired
Hey we get an 80 yard bomb and then recover an onside kick and anything could happen
l4blitzer
Mullet guy has the vest back on…game over
vballretired
It’s the vest of destiny
vballretired
Chuck and duck
l4blitzer
We have our first challenge of the day
vballretired
A stupid one
It bounced
l4blitzer
Oh, and we have a lady in the stands with personal jersey of Defense Diva…welcome to Charm City
vballretired
Play upheld but Dell with the first down grab
l4blitzer
Oh, and she has the matching purple hair
vballretired
First down run by Stroud
Dropped by Woods
l4blitzer
Good blitz scheme by the Ravens. Stroud had to step right into that sack
vballretired
The Sentinals ahead in what has been advertised as an NFL game
Deiter cannot play tackle
l4blitzer
…and that’ll do it from here.
vballretired
If Fant can’t go they may call me and I only weigh 145
Realistically it was over when Pitre went down
Astros have now outscored the Texans
vballretired
It’s stat padding time
So the Astros scored eight runs in one inning. We scored nine points. Just saying…..
Kenneth L.
Overall I am fine with this performance. The offensive line is a problem. Wide receiver looked good not great
vballretired
Saints win so we have a happy home
Yeah it was rough in spots but Stroud looked as good as could be expected
GAME BALLS: Will Anderson, Jr. and Jonathan Greenard. Overall, the defense represented itself fairly well in one of the toughest environments. They totaled four sacks of Lamar Jackson and held Baltimore’s diverse rushing attack to 103 yards (given how bad this defense was against the run last year, that is big time progress). The biggest pains in the Baltimore offensive game plan were Anderson and Greenard. They logged two of the sacks on Jackson (not an easy feat to be sure), along with 11 combined tackles/3 combined TFLs/3 QB hits. Additionally, they did their best to make Jackson’s first legitimate action at QB for 2023 as brutal as possible.
SHOULD BE FORCED TO USE CRAB “MUSTARD” ON THEIR HOT DOGS FOR THE REST OF THEIR NATURAL LIVES: The right side of the Texans’ offensive line. Going into a brutal environment like Baltimore without your starting Right Tackle (Tytus Howard) and your two best center options (Scott Quessenberry and Juice Scruggs) will immediately put you at a disadvantage. However, it went even worse than you could imagine. Baltimore’s defensive front feasted on the weak right side of the line, with most of Stroud’s sacks/hits coming from that part, to include the game-sealing sack/fumble in the fourth quarter. Pierce ran hard, but could only muster 38 yards rushing. That is not going to get it done in the NFL. With time and health, the line should get better. However, the next couple of weeks, if that line can’t up its talent or performance, will be tough sledding for the Houston offense, and the fanbase.
With that, we leave Week 1 in the past and await the return of Houston as they make their home debut against the “original” Baltimore team, the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff slated for 12 noon Central Daylight Time next Sunday.
