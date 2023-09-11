The Houston Texans were insulted after a 25-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but injury was added when second-year defensive back Jalen Pitre left the game with a bruised long.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Pitre appears to be healing.

Jalen Pitre has been released from the hospital. A scary situation, but I’m told Pitre is in good spirits. Good news for one of the NFL’s promising young defensive playmakers.

Pitre recorded two tackles while playing in 29 defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss against the Ravens.

After playing and starting all 17 games in his rookie season, Pitre established himself as one of the prime building blocks in the defense with five interceptions. He has high expectations going into his second season, and there’s hope that he can return healthy for the team’s home opener next week.

Pitre’s status is up in the air for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon.