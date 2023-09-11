Monday Night Football Open Thread: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Hello, good evening, and welcome to the first MNF thread of the season. Tonight we get to watch potential AFC contenders the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen and former University of Houston stud Ed Oliver take on the New York Jets who are trying to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2010. To help aid them, they’ve signed Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook to, they hope, put them over the edge into the playoffs.

Here’s what you need to know in order to watch/listen along with the rest of us.

Who: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

What: Monday Night Football (for the first time this season)

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. CST

Why: Because it’s the first MNF of the season and it’s your patriotic duty today.

Channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (Manningcast)

And here are my picks tonight for MNF:

For entertainment purposes only, please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all!