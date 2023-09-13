Texans vs. Colts injury report: several starters miss practice

The Texans will have their first home game of the season this Sunday in Houston, against the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston was severely banged up last week against Baltimore, and that problem has only gotten worse. Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Safety Jimmie Ward (Hip)

Safety Jalen Pitre (chest)

Left Tacke Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Linebacker Neville Hewitt (Illness)

Limited Participation:

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Hamstring)

Safety Grayland Arnold (Hamstring)

Wide Receiver John Metchie III (Hamstring)

Right Tackle George Fant (Shoulder)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Ankle / Wrist)

Tight End Dalton Schultz (Thigh)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Rest Day)

Full Participation:

Running Back Dare Ogunbowale (Hamstring)

The Houston Texans have quite the injury report heading into their matchup against the Colts. Most players on this list will likely end up being available, but there are a few players that are not looking good for Sunday.

Starting safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward were both not practicing today, and it would be a shock to see either of them play on Sunday. Starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil did not practice on Wednesday, but it is being reported that it was also a rest day for Tunsil, according to NFL Reporter Aaron Wilson.

Houston is dealing with a multitude of injuries heading into week two, but the show must go on, and it is next man up mentality.