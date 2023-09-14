Texans vs. Colts injury report: starting safeties remain OUT

The Texans will have their first home game of the season this Sunday in Houston, against the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston was severely banged up last week against Baltimore, and that problem has only gotten worse. Here is a look at Thursday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Safety Jimmie Ward (Hip)

Safety Jalen Pitre (Chest)

Linebacker Neville Hewitt (Illness)

Limited Participation:

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Hamstring)

Wide Receiver John Metchie III (Hamstring)

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Full Participation:

Safety Grayland Arnold (Hamstring)

Right Tackle George Fant (Shoulder)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Ankle / Wrist)

Tight End Dalton Schultz (Thigh)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Rest Day)

Running Back Dare Ogunbowale (Hamstring)

Most players on this injury report will play against the Colts, but the two players that are almost guaranteed to miss Sunday’s game are starting safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward. It will be a huge loss to a Texans defense that has a lot of potential in 2023.