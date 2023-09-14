Thursday Night Football Open Thread: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Hello, good evening, and welcome to your Thursday Night Football open thread for the night. Tonight we have a potential NFC playoff matchup with the Minnesota Vikings flying east to face the current NFC champions the Philadelphia Eagles. DraftKings Sportsbook shows the Eagles as a six point home favorite against the Vikings.

Here’s what you need to know in order to watch/listen along with the rest of us.

Who: Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

What: Thursday Night Football

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because the Eagles are fun to watch. Also, it’s not like you have anything else going on.

Channel: Amazon Prime

And here are my picks for tonight’s game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.