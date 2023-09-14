Thursday Night Football Open Thread: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Hello, good evening, and welcome to your Thursday Night Football open thread for the night. Tonight we have a potential NFC playoff matchup with the Minnesota Vikings flying east to face the current NFC champions the Philadelphia Eagles. DraftKings Sportsbook shows the Eagles as a six point home favorite against the Vikings.
Here’s what you need to know in order to watch/listen along with the rest of us.
Who: Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
What: Thursday Night Football
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.
When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST
Why: Because the Eagles are fun to watch. Also, it’s not like you have anything else going on.
Channel: Amazon Prime
And here are my picks for tonight’s game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Loading comments...