Texans vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Let’s face it, the Houston Texans’ performance against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday left a lot to be desired. Specifically, it left Texans fans wanting a win.

Fortunately for all of us, the Texans are back again this Sunday against a division rival, no less! Sunday, the Texans play against the Indianapolis Colts in a divisional battle between two teams with rookie quarterback trying to figure out what kind of teams they are.

This team is better but there are still going to be a lot of growing pains to get through before we can recognize this team as a contender for anything other than first place in our hearts (unless you’re Diehard Chris in which case they’re second place in your heart behind the BESFs).

But enough gentle ribbing of fellow Texans fans. Here’s the big board, courtesy of 506 Sports.

FOX SINGLE GAME

Here are the breakdowns for Fox’s Sunday matchups:

Red: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

Dark Blue: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston)

Yellow: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Light Blue: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (Chris Myers, Robert Smith)

Green: New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (LATE) (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth)

Orange: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (LATE) (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)

It looks like the majority of Texans, and a chunk of people in north Louisiana will get to watch the Texans try to reset their season!

Here are your options for your watching/listening pleasure:

What: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX.

When: Sunday, September 17, 12:05 CDT

TV: Fox (Chris Myers, Robert Smith)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Game Odds: Colts +102, Texans -122 (per DraftKings Sportsbook)