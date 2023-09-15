Texans vs. Colts injury report: C.J Stroud questionable?

The Houston Texans are 48 hours away from their week two matchup against their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts, in Houston.

The Texans may have a winnable game, but the team is very banged up, and they are only one game into their 17 game schedule. Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee) QUESTIONABLE

Safety Jalen Pitre (Chest) OUT

Safety Jimmie Ward (Hip) OUT

Limited Participation:

Linebacker Neville Hewitt (Illness) QUESTIONABLE

Quarterback C.J Stroud (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Full Participation:

Safety Grayland Arnold (Hamstring)

Right Tackle George Fant (Shoulder)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Ankle / Wrist)

Tight End Dalton Schultz (Thigh)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Rest Day)

Running Back Dare Ogunbowale (Hamstring)

Wide Receiver John Metchie III (Hamstring)

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Hamstring)

Most Texans fans knew that starting safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward were heading towards missing this upcoming game, but left tackle Laremy Tunsil, along with quarterback C.J Stroud is a surprise.

Tunsil did not practice on Wednesday, practiced on a limited basis on Thursday, and did not practice on Friday, his status for Sunday is up in the air. As for Stroud, the talented rookie quarterback popped up on the injury report on Friday, and is now questionable for Sunday, due to a shoulder injury.

The shoulder injury is not considered serious, and Stroud will push to play on Sunday, according to NFL Reporter Aaron Wilson. The backup would be Davis Mills if Stroud were to miss the game.