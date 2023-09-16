The Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts at 12 noon on Sunday. Here are a few bets that should be considered:

In terms of how the odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 dollars (be returned $200) if your bet wins. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 dollars to win $100 (be returned $250).

C.J. Stroud Over 208.5 Pass Yards (-115)

Stroud was able to clear this number last week in his debut on the road against the Ravens. While the Texans had to throw the ball a lot in the second half because they were trailing, Stroud made good reads and was able to rack up 242 yards through the air. All he needs is 209 to beat the line set for him this week.

Dameon Pierce First TD Score (+700)

The Texans will look to establish the run early and often, and Dameon Pierce should get majority of the carries out of the backfield. While the Texans failed to score a touchdown last week, their chances of finding the end zone at home are much better and Pierce is the likeliest candidate.

Dalton Schultz Over 35.5 Rec Yards (-105)

While Dalton Schultz struggled in his Texans debut, managing just two catches for four yards, there’s reason to believe he can bounce back against a much less challenging Colts defense. He’s also a strong safety blanket for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in the middle of the field. While Stroud will look for receivers like Nico Collins and Robert Woods, Schultz shouldn’t be overlooked as a strong receiving option in the offense.

John Metchie III to score anytime / Texans win parlay (+500)

How cool would this be? John Metchie III, in his NFL debut just over a year after being diagnosed with leukemia, scores a touchdown to help the Texans win their first game of the season. It would certainly be quite the story for the former Alabama receiver, who might have the highest ceiling out of any Houston pass catcher. If Stroud can find him in the end zone and the Texans win, you could be going home with a nice payday.