Texans/Jaguars Week 3 Opening Odds: Here we go again...

After spending last week in wholly unfamiliar territory (favorites), the Houston Texans find themselves back in much more comfortable territory: significant underdogs.

That’s bad enough, but it’s against the Jacksonville Jaguars, too. Think about that for a moment. The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently the class of the division, or as I call it, currently possessing the one eye in the land of the blind, and are supposed to be quite good. So it would stand to reason that they’d be favorites at home against the Texans, right?

Sure, but it doesn’t FEEL right, you know? There’s something wrong about it, like hearing a fish sneeze or gravy popsicles or Eric Murray and competent defense. Sure they CAN exist but they don’t belong together, you know?

Anyway, enough about that, let’s get to the actual point spread itself. Maestro? Please.

As you can see on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Houston Texans are nine point dogs against the Jags. That’s actually good news because you can take the Texans with the points and you should be fine. Large point spreads like that very seldom have the habit of being covered.

So you get to watch the Texans and make some scratch on the side confident in knowing the Texans are good enough to beat the spread but don’t expect them to win.

Okay, off you go, clever kid.

FAVORED: Jacksonville Jaguars (-9)

UNDERDOG: Houston Texans (+9)

OVER/UNDER: 45.5

Money Line: Houston Texans (+310)

Money Line: Jacksonville Jaguars (-395)