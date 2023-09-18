Well, your Houston Texans took the field for the first time at home for the 2023 regular season. The players in their Liberty White uniforms, the stadium packed with cautiously optimistic fans from the home crowd, looking to see the “for realz” debut of DeMeco Ryans as head coach, Matt Burke as the Most Interesting Defensive Coordinator in the World and CJ Stroud making his home debut. All against the vile ex-Baltimore, current Indianapolis Colts, a team that the Texans did not lose to last season. [KITTEN], the Texans were kinda favored in some circles to win this one. It was all there for a new start.
What we got was the same thing fans have seen at NRG Stadium from the Texans: another loss. The Colts got off to a fast start, went up 28-10 at halftime, and held on for the 31-20 win to send the Texans to their 10th straight non-winning home date, their eighth straight home loss and moved their overall “home” record in calendar year 2023 to 0-3. Surprisingly enough, this is only the second time in the 2020s that Houston has started 0-2, the last being the 2020 season and the last days of the BO’B regime. There were some encouraging signs, but there were just as many reminders that the Texans still have a LONG way to go before they can think about greater glory.
As always, your Battle Red Blog Masthead had their real-time takes on the game, as well as other matters. What, you didn’t associated Texans football with Rich Kotite, Andrew Johnson, password security, social media and Animaniacs today? Well, you do now. As always, all questionable words have been replaced to allow for reading on your work systems (within reason). With that, on to the ‘Dog:
HAIR OF THE DOG WEEK 2: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ HOUSTON TEXANS.
vballretired
FOR WEEK TWO: This divisional matchup between woebegone franchises is brought to you by Bartesian. Normally you’d say someone has to win, but these two teams proved that’s not even true last season. Yet, you can always win with Bartesian. Whiskey based cocktails? Vodka based cocktails? Tequila based cocktails? Gin? They’ve got you covered. As usual we remind you not to drive or operate heavy machinery while enjoying Bartesian. #Bartesian #Corporatesponsor
l4blitzer
Perhaps we should start hash-tagging them, and maybe we get some free swag?
So, what are we thinking today? Glory…or disappointing pain?
Patrick
With all the inactives, I just hope Stroud lives to see next Sunday.
l4blitzer
Nothing like having a home opener with only 1 of your projected O-line starters out there.
Patrick
And we saw how most of these backups did during the preseason. I hope Stroud didn’t skip leg day this week.
Any of y’all seen these ads where Keegan Michael Key is talking about the script for this season?
So far I feel like Jordan Peele got the Texans script.
l4blitzer
For the Texans…I would think it would be more like whoever produced those Sharon Tweed “B” movies that dominated the 80s and 90s on Cinemax/HBO
Patrick
So...Gene Simmons?
And away we go.
l4blitzer
or depending how the offensive line, maybe Hammer Productions?
Patrick
They made the Death Wish movies, right?
l4blitzer
More like the Christopher Lee/Peter Cushing Horror flicks
IND POSSESSION
Patrick
He had possession before he left the sideline. That’s a turnover.
Whatever.
l4blitzer
Well, it was Eric M****y, so it wasn’t going to count
Patrick
Aw man I forgot he was going to start.
l4blitzer
And the Ponies seem primed to take advantage
…just like they did on that 3rd down
Patrick
Death by 1,000 cuts.
l4blitzer
Seems like we will see MOAR Richardson runs before the day is out
Patrick
This is going to be a long day.
l4blitzer
…And there’s that patented 2022 running defense.
RICHARDSON WITH THE 18 YARD QB SCRAMBLE FOR A TD: IND 7 - HOU 0; 10:44
l4blitzer
Harris just repeated your sentiment about a long day Pat
Patrick
::muttering in Latin holding a talisman at the TV::
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
Hey y’all!
l4blitzer
Artificial turf in Nashville. Seems odd, but then again, fake grass in a fake-type city…
Joe
LETS GO TANK DELL
Patrick
Oh no.
They fumbled, didn’t they?
l4blitzer
Refs saying he was down, but that O-line playing down to expectations
PLAY UNDER REVIEW: Please stand by…please stand by
Patrick
Yep, that’s a fumble.
Joe
NOOOO
Patrick
And I knew the second they snapped the ball that was a touchdown.
Joe
Come on man
Patrick
I don’t know how but I knew it I [KITTEN]ing knew it.
COLTS CHALLENGE PREVIOUS RULING: RECOVER THE FUMBLE
Joe
Can we just have one good day
Oh my lord
That was fast
RICHARDSON WITH THE QUICK 15 YARD TD RUN; IND 14 - HOU 0; 9:13, 1st
Joe
UGH
Patrick
The last 10 minutes of this game have been the platonic ideal of Texans football.
Joe
come on stroud!!! I believe in you!!!
l4blitzer
Or at least the representation of the 2020s Texans
Patrick
Okay Stroud, try again.
Just don’t die.
Joe
At some point we have to get better right
l4blitzer
Geez, and I thought the Astros were bad at home this year
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
Wow
Patrick
Oooooooooooooooooooooooooh, that was pretty.
Tank!
l4blitzer
Well, a couple of positive plays in a row…that’s something
Joe
HERE WE GO!
And we got some good pass blocking for a second!
l4blitzer
Hey, maybe we can actually do something at home for once this calendar year
Joe
Thank goodness stroud is decent at handling pressure
Lets go Andrew beck!
l4blitzer
The fullback dive for the 1st down…I’ll take that form of old school
Joe
Thats a Beck CHUM
ABUM?
l4blitzer
Hey, Toney for the Chiefs actually held on to a catch
Gotta go for it
…and it worked. A shift from last week
Patrick
This field goal is going to be amazing.
l4blitzer
Thanks Ponies
Patrick
NICO!!!!!
Joe
WOOOOO
Patrick
STROUD’S FIRST TD!
Joe
Lets go Nico Collins!!!
The first of many
STROUD WITH THE 8 YARD TD PASS TO NICO COLLINS: IND 14 - HOU 7; 3:14, 1st
l4blitzer
The Texans with their first home TD of calendar year 2023
IND POSSESSION
Patrick
They forced a punt? They forced a punt!
l4blitzer
Momentum…guess it can happen
Joe
They just need to end this game with a mini Hail Mary to teagan quitoriano and I’ll feel like the Texans have made real progress
It’s happening!!!
Patrick
Oh come on not Dell, [DURGA][KITTEN]
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
CJ? When you throw the ball away make sure it goes out of bounds, can I give you that note?
Joe
Hahaha
They gotta keep it interesting
l4blitzer
Whoops….remedial throwing it away training coming
Joe
Finally some positive run blocking
Patrick
I want whoever missed that block shot.
l4blitzer
Stroud didn’t even have time to hear the “lookout” block on that one…man…
Patrick
And the rusher was named Speed. LOL.
Joe
I hope this doesn’t become a trend for when Jones is playing tackle
l4blitzer
Ware and Vandermeer discussing if there should be “Speed” puns intended or not
IND POSSESSION
END OF 1ST QUARTER: IND 14 - HOU 7
Patrick
Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh....
l4blitzer
Anderson at least forcing a hold
Joe
MJ Stewart making plays
l4blitzer
Hey, another punt coming
Joe
DeMeco Ryans certainly is having early success with his defense
l4blitzer
Woods is the backup punt returner? Ok
Patrick
Richardson’s going to the locker room.
Andy Reid saying “nuggies” is bone-chilling for some reason and I can’t explain why.
l4blitzer
That does give off a creepy vibe
Joe
hahahahhahaha
It really does!
Patrick
GARDNER MINSHEW TIME!!!!
Joe
Oh boy here we go
He’s back in the afc south to kick ass and chew bubblegum
IND POSSESSION
vballretired
Truly Hall of Fame facial hair
Kitchen nightmares only a week and a day away. My life can now end
Rugby scrum play for first down
All penalty defense
Patrick
Richardson being evaluated for concussion per Schefter.
Oh I’m glad I didn’t see that play.
Holy [KITTEN] Stingley, how’d that happen?
vballretired
This is the Texans defense I remember
Patrick
Ugh...
l4blitzer
Ouch
Joe
so much for having fun
ZACH MOSS WITH THE 11 YARD RUSH TD: IND - 21, HOU - 7; 9:43, 2nd
vballretired
Mother kittens
l4blitzer
Tell me again, we thought we might win this one, right?
Joe
I thought that the defense might bait Richardson into some mistakes and stroud would have a good passing game
Too early to tell for stroud but Richardson is currently an impossible problem to solve for the defense
vballretired
Nice throw there
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Two good throws from Stroud
Joe
This tank Dell connection is looking good!
l4blitzer
Bad teams with porous defenses seem to make a competitive game
vballretired
Buckle up buccos. At this rate the Cardinals will pick first and second overall with Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr going to the desert.
Joe
AAAA
Nooo! Not the flag!!!
Booooo
Patrick
You’re fired, VB.
vballretired
Okay, that was nice
l4blitzer
Jones with the lead for douche of the game
vballretired
It was a good run here at BRB
Joe
Robert woods!!!!
AAAA
dreams come true!!!!
l4blitzer
Stroud with the makeup conversion
vballretired
That sucked.
Joe
And we’re getting angry runs from Pierce!
vballretired
That pass intended for Mjnute Bol
Joe
Here we go field goal here we go
vballretired
21-10 Colts following an obligatory field goal
FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 29 YARD FG: HOU 10 - IND 21; 4:25, 2nd
IND POSSESSION
Looks like it is Minshew the rest of the way
vballretired
Can I appeal my termination?
Joe
Alright finally a good play from rankins
Can’t believe Richardson is already gone
vballretired
The perils of being a running quarterback
l4blitzer
Turf gets the assist on the run stop
Joe
Yeah :(
Patrick
Two minute warning already
Joe
Dang hasn’t this game only been going on for like an hour
DANGIT
dangit Minshew!
vballretired
This is what happens when a third of your starting defense is already out
l4blitzer
Hmmm…pass defense now optional
Patrick
Inasmuch as it was ever a thing.
vballretired
Either that or Minshew has turned into Johnny Unitas
l4blitzer
Well, the run defense or lack thereof overshadowed it
Joe
Can Minshew chill out oh my goodness
Patrick
There are no bounce passes in the NFL Gardner Minshew.
vballretired
Cricket
Okay, looks like field goal
Nevermind
Patrick
[DURGA] [KITTEN]ing [KITTEN] this pass defense.
Joe
Hahaha
I was about to be mad Patrick but that post just made me actually laugh
vballretired
Okay a few Durgas and kittens never hurt anyone
l4blitzer
Good grief, Russia didn’t surrender this much space against the French in 1812
Patrick
And at least when they did, they did it for a reason.
vballretired
This is WW2 French territory here
Joe
Hahaha
Patrick
Ibid.
l4blitzer
Official Review: Please stand by…Please stand by…Please stand by….
vballretired
Just give it to em
Patrick
Ref: After review, we find the receiver cute but spunky, TD Colts.
Joe
Just gotta prolong this pain is what they’re doing
Patrick
Yup.
Joe
Cute but spunky
Slimy, yet satisfying
Patrick
That was an old Futurama reference for those of you playing along.
I can’t drink, I have to get home at some point.
MINSHEW TD PASS TO GRAYSON; IND 28 - HOU 10; 0:07, 2nd
l4blitzer
Vandermeer and Ware about to crucify the defense…they ain’t wrong
Joe
Im sorry I took it to the lion king
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
Nah, hey, you go where you take it, man, it’s all good.
Except for the score.
Joe
Hahaha
HALFTIME: EX-BALTIMORE 28 - CURRENT HOUSTON 10.
HALFTIME REACTIONS (spoiler alert…ain’t gonna have a lot of positives)
vballretired
I start half time thoughts early. Early in the season it can be hard to decipher between who is really good and who is really bad. The Colts were my preseason pick in 2022 to win the division. So maybe they are just better than advertised. I mean what is the alternative? Can the Texans be this awful after an off-season of optimism? Stroud again has looked good when he has time but this running game is pure kittens and he often doesn’t have time to throw. Again does that mean the Colts are really good or the Texans are really bad? Sadly we won’t know that answer until mid season.
Patrick
I had been joking earlier that if the NFL script is being produced by Keegan Michael Key then the Texans script is being done by Jordan Peele.
I spoke erroneously. If they did bring a director specifically for the Texans season, you can only conclude that it’s the work of either Lars von Trier or Todd Solendz.
If you want to google their filmographies, don’t say I didn’t warn you.
vballretired
Or do we just jump to AI for this script
l4blitzer
Coming into this game, the weakest link for the Texans figured to be the Offensive line, with all the critical injuries. They have certainly had their issues (reference the two critical sacks on Stroud), but they haven’t been the problem. The Texans Defense, which had a decent accounting in Baltimore, has been the weakest link. Missing your starting safeties doesn’t help, but the D-line is not coming anywhere close to putting any pressure on the Colts, the LBs are getting sliced and diced by the RBs and other pass catchers, and the remaining DBs…well, yeah. Nice to see Stroud have his moments, but home field disadvantage is alive and well in Houston, this time at NRG
vballretired
I sincerely apologize for the Cardinals quip, I should have known that a dose of realism was unwarranted and pain inducing
Patrick
Reality is not our friend. Never was.
l4blitzer
I’m half tempted to get back to my CISSP studying. Still, my long-term Texans fandom is overwhelming my rationality here.
vballretired
#Bartesian is our only friend
Patrick
CISSP?
l4blitzer
Certified Information Systems Security Professional
Part of the great career shift
vballretired
My studying days are over
Patrick
Eric M****y out with a concussion. I’m not sure if this is bad news or not.
vballretired
So in your expert opinion has the Texans defense been hacked?
l4blitzer
I am not so sure the Texans defense ever had effective security controls in place to start
Patrick
And if they have, how do we turn them off and back on again?
vballretired
They need a new username and password
l4blitzer
We’ve been rebooting for 4 straight seasons…I think we have bigger systemic issues
vballretired
Sadly “12345” was not the best password they could come up with
Patrick
Cal McNair: That’s amazing that’s the same combination as my luggage!
l4blitzer
::leaves chat to immediately change the luggage and bank password::
vballretired
Beat me to it Patrick
Patrick
.hack/Texans/Password/OopsieDoodles.sigh
vballretired
That play needs to be scrubbed from the playbook
Patrick
Who would’ve thought the game would’ve hinged on Richardson staying in? Like we’d be worse without him playing QB for the Colts?
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
Now that’s a hot way to start the 2nd half
vballretired
That’s what happens when you have a real backup
Collins having a nice day
Joe
Here we go!
I was about to be so annoyed if the Texans had a -3 yard drive to start the 2nd half
l4blitzer
That’ll do Collins…that’ll do
Houston moved quick to negate any review on the Collins catch
Joe
They still really wanna run
Patrick
BBoy I hope that didn’t count.
His knee is down.
Joe
Oh thank goodness
vballretired
First down Texans
Joe
Oh my goodness they need to chill out with these fumbles
l4blitzer
Play Under Review: Please stand by…Please stand by
Joe
Jeez we gotta go to commercial break for this???
l4blitzer
The Shield will never miss a chance for money
vballretired
I predict turnover on downs
[KITTEN]
l4blitzer
All that…and wiped out by 12 men on the field for the Ponies
Joe
Baby I hear the blues are calling!!!!
vballretired
Stroud might not survive this game
l4blitzer
The boxes that contain anti-virus software are offering more protection than the Texans O-line today
Patrick
[DURGA] [KITTEN]ing [KITTEN].
vballretired
Good lord, that looked like a Rich Kotite offense
l4blitzer
Don’t say the name…you might give Cal some ideas
vballretired
Isn’t he dead?
Patrick
If there’s anything in this world I truly believe, it’s that Cal McNair doesn’t get ideas.
l4blitzer
All the more reason that Cal would consider it
IND POSSESSION
vballretired
My Alexa device says Kotite is dead
l4blitzer
Couldn’t have a worse day coaching the Oline than our current, alive staff
Patrick
According to google he’s still alive. He’s 80.
vballretired
Dueling AI [Ed Note: All source indicate that yes, Rich Kotite is in fact, alive].
l4blitzer
Although, I think Kotite is more impressive than we give him credit for…he successfully alienated the Eagles and Jets fanbases, which to survive one is impressive enough, but to get the chance to tick off BOTH of them…and live…that takes skill
vballretired
It takes something
Patrick
Sigh...
l4blitzer
I’m not sure who has had a worse weekend tackling, the Vols or the Texans?
vballretired
Is Matt Stevens available?
Patrick
Matt Stevens will not be taking our calls.
l4blitzer
I guess we should be lucky TY Hilton isn’t around…he’d be up to 200 yards receiving by now
…and Stingley is down
vballretired
We are scraping bottom barrel on DBs. Who was that scrub corner we picked in the first round years ago?
Johnson I think
Patrick
Kevin Johnson?
vballretired
That’s the one
We should call him
A third down!!!!!!!!
Patrick
We’d probably have better luck with him than Stevens. Although if we tell him we’re under new management he might be willing to listen.
l4blitzer
He actually grew up close to where I am now
vballretired
Fourth and short
They are going for it
Patrick
Tried to draw them offsides, I think.
Joe
oh no
thank goodness
vballretired
Field goal…cowards
Joe
this pass defense isn’t having a good day
Patrick
Shhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, don’t give them ideas!
l4blitzer
Surprise, surprise, OBJ is out again due an injury. Couldn’t happen last week, but c’est la Texans
Patrick
Think of it this way: had OBJ gotten hurt, the second coming of Jerry Rice would’ve filled in for him somehow.
GAY WITH THE 42 YARD FG; IND 31- HOU 10; 5:50, 3rd
Patrick
See, for example: today’s game.
l4blitzer
True, the Texans can make any Joe Schmo receiver look good. However, the city of Baltimore hasn’t seen a legit good receiver in uniform since Raymond Berry
vballretired
Boys, looking for positives will be a challenge today
vballretired
Taylor just fell off his couch
l4blitzer
Try not to think of looking for positives…that is impossible. Just remember…there are no positives.
Patrick
Camera cut to a dude with a Texans towel covering his face and I just thought “you and me both, brother.”
vballretired
Penalty on Colts following a nine yard run
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
they just showed a graphic with a caption stating Houston’s last home win was Dec 2021
vballretired
Welcome Dalton Schultz
Patrick
In fact, I think I was AT the last Texans home win they had.
Joe
patrick you gotta start going back
we’re approaching 2 years since then
vballretired
I’ve never attended a Texans game in person
l4blitzer
You should make the Texans an offer to attend the game for the promise of victory
Never attended a Texans game in person at home
vballretired
That will work once
Joe
they should pay you to be there!
Patrick
Two things: 1) Pay me and I’ll go. And 2) I was at the Chiefs game last year so I am definitely not the X-factor here.
Joe
they were good in that chiefs game though!
what if you bring the spicy
l4blitzer
But that one was more competitive than this…thing
vballretired
First down again
Patrick
You should. Despite the on-field product, it’s still a fun time.
l4blitzer
Maybe at some point.
vballretired
Drop by Schultz
Collins have yourself a day
Patrick
Collins is looking like a player.
vballretired
Very nice to Dell on the sideline
Joe
Lets go Collins! I’m really happy to see him continuing to improve year after year
vballretired
Looks like a solid number two at the very worst
Joe
If we get one good player out of that 2021 draft I’ll be happy
l4blitzer
Texans matriculating that ball down the field
Patrick
Do we need to talk about Dameon Pierce yet?
Joe
alright! offsides indy!
vballretired
Fant injured again
Patrick
Oh great, now Fant is hurt too.
Joe
oh no
is there any tackles left?
vballretired
Deculus
Joe
oh no
what about zierer?
vballretired
Light my fire?
Patrick
Technically yes, we have backups. Are any of them better than just leaving the spot empty? Debatable.
l4blitzer
NRG Intercomm: “Attention please…all personnel over 300 lbs, please report to the field…all 300-pounders, please report to the field”
Patrick
See, this is a game where I would be able to contribute.
vballretired
Don’t discriminate. They’ll take 250 if they can get it
END OF 3RD: IND 31 - HOU 10 (but the Oxen are inside the Irsay 5)
Joe
I hope we get to see Kilian Zeirer
l4blitzer
Ah, the modern game, rare is the team with tackles under 300
vballretired
We can Buck that trend
Patrick
Wait, wait, don’t tell me: turnover.
That’s clearly not going to count.
vballretired
Watching this running game is like watching a bunch of [SOCIAL MEDIA OWNERS] trying to [KITTEN] a doorknob
l4blitzer
RED ZONE only went to the Texans game because the team was inside the 5.
Joe
PELASE BE PENALTY AGAINST INDY
NOOOO
boooo!!!!
Patrick
How many sacks is that now?
l4blitzer
Looks like the Texans will get another chance to excel on goal-to-go situations
vballretired
Four
Patrick
Getting to Carr-ian levels of [KITTEN], this line.
vballretired
Not going for it from the 18?
Joe
oh [DURGA]
this is the line that makes you [KITTEN] your pants
vballretired
Well we did score nine points last week. Improvement?
Patrick
Hey, some of our points came from a real, live touchdown, so yeah, TOTES IMPROVED.
FAIRBARIN WITH THE 36 YARD FG: HOU - 13, IND - 31; 13:24, 4th
l4blitzer
I’ve seen flag football lines offer better pass protection than the Texans’ iteration today
vballretired
A Panda Express commercial feels oddly appropriate
l4blitzer
And the Ravens apparently don’t need OBJ for receiving TDs.
IND POSSESSION
vballretired
It’s a third down!!!!!!
l4blitzer
Huh…some run stuffing…nice switch
vballretired
All hail penalty defense
Oh my durga a punt!!!!
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Why does X now refer me to stupid tweets (or is it Xs?)
l4blitzer
I’m still calling ‘em tweets. Musk ain’t paying me enough to say otherwise.
Patrick
I’ll be [DURGA][KITTEN]ed if I ever call it X. It’s Twitter.
vballretired
Well they are running Pierce a lot
Joe
yea i dont wanna call it x its too lame
Patrick
MY ONE BIT OF HAPPINESS FOR THE DAY!!!!
l4blitzer
Of course, if #Bartesian paid us in free gear or money, I’ll gladly call them “Bartesians” [ED Note: Seriously Bartesian, I would do that...for that offer. Let’s deal...]
Patrick
NEVER MIND HE WAS OUT.
vballretired
It’s like they know “this will [KITTEN] him off”
Joe
SHOOT
still a good play!
l4blitzer
Ware’s been screaming for a hurry up offense for at least 30 minutes
vballretired
Mr. December with a catch
Patrick
Welcome to the season Brevin Jordan
TANK!!!!
vballretired
Tank Dell!!!!!!!!!!!!
Joe
alright!!!!
WOOOOO
vballretired
Boy if we only had Noah Brown (rolls eyes)
Joe
2 touchdowns for cj stroud!!!
Patrick
FAN BRAWL AT THE TEXANS GAME!
Congrats to those who had the Texans and Colts game as the first brawl of the NFL Sunday pic.twitter.com/wQBb22ElzW— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2023
CJ STROUD TO TANK DELL FOR THE 23 YARD TD; HOU 20 - IND 31; 9:48, 4th
l4blitzer
Awww….now why isn’t Red Zone cutting to THAT
vballretired
Sign some of those to block
IND POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Anderson sighting…albeit after an 8 yard run…but an Anderson sighting
Joe
man the defensive line needs to get more pressure
theyve been getting pushed around all game
vballretired
Third down!!!!!!!!
Joe
here we go!
vballretired
Punt!!!!!!!
Patrick
Don’t you dare give me hope, Texans, that’s not funny.
l4blitzer
That’s how they get you hooked
vballretired
Oh you tricky bastards
Joe
please dont go for it!
just punt!
oh man
heart attack central
l4blitzer
Ryans got outcoached on that one…some inexperience there
vballretired
Ok, if we score, get an onside kick then…..
Joe
another fast score and we have a chance
need to score in like 2-3 minutes though
im just happy the texans are playing complementary football
vballretired
A very special Fansville
Joe
i cant remember the last time ive seen their offense come to life in desperation
vballretired
I think that expression should be retired. Not because it’s horrible but because Billy O overused it.
l4blitzer
Yeah…I got a bit of a tic when I saw that phrase…now our obligatory [KITTEN] you BO’B portion of the ‘Dog
Joe
hahaha
vballretired
Ok, running it is just a waste of time
Joe
what is the two runs???
vballretired
Nice second down play on third down
Joe
what are they doing???
vballretired
Nice play by Stroud
Joe
man oh man
rip my heart out
great throw
l4blitzer
Hmmm…this Stroud fellow…there is some potential there.
vballretired
Yup
Collins and Stroud….like whiskey and soda
Patrick
::watches Gallant (Stroud) throw the ball away rather than take the sack::
::watches Goofus (Geno Smith) take a 20 yard sack with the ball::
Joe
Hahaha
l4blitzer
At least the throwaway went out of bounds…a QB that can learn quickly in-game…we really haven’t seen that in a while
Joe
maybe this stroud is pretty good………..
i love him sorry
vballretired
Schultz finally getting involved
Joe
ITS HAPPENING
vballretired
There’s the line again
l4blitzer
Did Collins drink some essence of Andre Johnson or something? Dude ballin’ [ED note: Initially, the system auto-corrected to Andrew Johnson. In the interest of amusement, the following conversation focusing on that error will remain in the HOTD]
Patrick
Andrew Johnson?!
Joe
AKJDFGJKLASKJLG
l4blitzer
[KITTEN]ed auto-correct
Andrew Johnson…he would be staggering around drunk and getting impeached
vballretired
Well it was good while it lasted
Patrick
I was about to say, how could former president Andrew Johnson possibly make this worse?
vballretired
He’d find a way
Patrick
vballretired
Repeat a [KITTEN]ty field goal
Joe
Well [KITTEN]!
vballretired
Well [KITTEN]
Patrick
[DURGA] [KITTEN]ing [KITTEN] (reprise) [image]
l4blitzer
Ah, Texans still the 2020s Texans
vballretired
Looked like one of my seven irons
Joe
LMAO
man after all that
poor texans
FAIRBARIN MISSED THE 51 YD FG. IND BALL
vballretired
Why are we on Fox two weeks in a row? Did they lose a coin flip?
l4blitzer
Frank Ross gonna put some guys in a chokehold in the film sessions this week
TWO MINUTE WARNING
l4blitzer
OT in Detroit
Wait, not a sack…just stopped Minshew on a run
vballretired
Yeah, this one was a coaching clinic by Steichen
Patrick
As I recall during the offseason they got rid of the whole NFC = Fox AFC = CBS thing so now it’s anything goes.
l4blitzer
a Ponies/Oxen matchup…yeah, Fox must have drawn the short straw to get that one.
vballretired
Have yourself a day Nico Collins
Mr. December with two catches in September
l4blitzer
Nuk moving the ball for the BE-SFs in OT
vballretired
I feel like if you got this effort from Stroud independent of the other [KITTEN] you’d be happy
Alright, Metchie with a catch
Of course it ends with a sack
l4blitzer
Well, the O-line had to make this their “signature” game. And they did
FINAL: IND 31 - HOU 20. THE TEXANS WITH THEIR EIGHTH STRAIGHT HOME LOSS AND 10TH STRAIGHT NON-WINNING HOME DATE.
Joe
This game was rough at the beginning, but the offense gave it at least somewhat of a positive spin at the end
vballretired
Agreed. The good ended up being Nico and Tank along with CJ. The bad and ugly happened in the trenches and on defense.
GAME BALLS: Nico Collins. Coming into the season, much discussion centered on who was the top WR on the team. Between aging vets, rookies and a bunch of guys in the WR room, no one appeared more likely to stand out than the other. Enter Nico Collins. Between injury and ineffectiveness of the offense, Collins had yet to produce even to justify the 2021 draft day moves Caserio, et al made to get him. However, Collins had himself a game today. 7 receptions for 146 yards and a TD. Also, that performance was consistent, with 3 receptions for 60 yards and the TD in the 1st half (5 for 76 in the 2nd half), which didn’t include a 28 yard 3rd down conversion wiped out by penalty. If this was a breakout game, that will be huge for Stroud and the Texans.
SHOULD BE FORCED TO CLEAN UP THE MESS AFTER AN ALL-NIGHT DRINKING AND TWITTER BENDER BY JIM IRSAY: The offensive and defensive line of the Houston Texans. For the Oline, one could say that it should be graded on a curve, given that 4 of 5 projected starters were out for this game. However, the NFL is all about results, and the Oline did much...to help the Colts. Stroud was sacked 6 times (including the early sack/fumble that set the Colts up for the quick 14-0 lead), and pressured so many more times. Unfortunately, the pressure came from all over, not just the suspect right side. Houston could only rush for 52 yards, making Stroud’s performance that much more impressive. Pierce struggled and was at time indecisive, but the poor Oline play was a key factor.
Yet, the Dline played just as poorly. No sacks on either Richardson or Minshew and the Colts’ rushing game gashed Houston for 126 yards on the ground. While better than the 2022 standard, the lack of any push up front left gapping holes at the LB and DB level of the defense, which weren’t helped by missing key starters in the back 7. Especially after the performance in Baltimore, the Dline was seen as a potential strength coming into this game. The Colts’ Oline played to their potential, but this was a massive step back for this young team.
Still, the Texans get to try again for win #1 as they hit the road next week, visiting the usually “friendly” confines of EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville to face off against the Jaguars with kickoff slated for noon CDT next Sunday.
Loading comments...