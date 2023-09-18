Monday Night Football Double Feature Open Thread: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Hello all you guys, gals, and non-binary pals and welcome to our week 2 MNF matchups. Yes, you read that right, matchups plural.

Our first of two division matchups involves an NFC South tilt as the New Orleans Saints go to Charlotte to take on Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. An hour later, the AFC North matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off.

In an odd way, tonight represents a kind of elseworlds kind of night for Houston Texans fans. In the first game we’ll get to see the quarterback the Texans could’ve wound up with if Lovie Smith didn’t decide to give the Bears the first overall pick by winning a meaningless football game, then we’ll go to an alternate reality where THAT [KITTEN]ING GUY did not act like the aggrieved party after sexually assaulting two dozen women, allegedly, and force a trade to a team so desperate to win that they’ll fully guarantee the contract for the alleged sexual assaulting quarterback.

GAME ONE

Who: New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1)

What: Monday Night Football

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC.

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because we can see whether we dodged a bullet or not with Bryce Young.

Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

GAME TWO

Who: Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

What: Monday Night Football

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC.

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because [KITTEN] their quarterback.

Channel: ABC

