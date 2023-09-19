 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud sets a record no one is talking about...

Well, not no one. You are now.

By Mike Bullock
/ new
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

One of the knocks on Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud when he was coming out of college was the alma mater. That's right, “Ohio State Buckeye” is apparently a debit in the NFL quarterback quality account. In fact, there seems to be a large number of people convinced that should an Ohio State QB make it to the NFL, they will surely fail faster than they were drafted. Seems like a rather silly thing to assure yourself predicts individual future performance, but people say and do weird things these days. The post-COVID world is the Wild West of bizarre human behavior. But, that’s a topic for another time.

Thankfully, H-Town’s newest gunslinger is proving the whole “Ohio State can’t QB” narrative wrong.

How exactly is he doing that you ask?

By setting records in only his second NFL start behind a patchwork O-line in a newly installed offensive scheme. That’s right, Stroud set a record for Ohio State QBs in the NFL. It also places him in 18th place all-time for most passing yards by a rookie in an NFL game and second for most by a Houston Texan rook in a game.

For those keeping track at home, it’s five yards more than any Dallas Cowboy rooking ever, also (Troy Aikman passed for 379 yards in a game against the Cardinals during his rookie year).

Don’t believe the O-line is any excuse? Then you don’t understand football. In fact, it matters far more than what university is on Stroud’s degree.

Even though the Texans are still searching for their first win, and not likely to find it this weekend, Stroud is putting the league on the tip. Once this offense starts firing on all cylinders, yards and points are going to pile up in bunches.

And if Stroud is doing this while running for his life. Just imagine what this team will look like when they start to hit their stride after week four.

When Tytus Howard and Juice Scruggs return to the lineup, the rest of the offense has worked out some kinks, OC Bobby Slowik has more play calling/game planning experience and Stroud is truly comfortable commanding this team, watch out.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...