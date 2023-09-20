Texans vs. Jaguars injury report: starters return to practice

The Houston Texans may have lost their first two games of the 2023 season, but there are absolutely some things to be excited about.

One of those things is rookie quarterback C.J Stroud. Stroud has not been perfect, but he is looking like someone that will have a bright future in the league. Stroud can make every throw, and will continue to get better and better.

The Texans defense took a step back last week against the Colts, but the potential is still there. Injuries to both starting safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward have changed the defense significantly, but the good news is that both are expected back soon.

Did Not Participate:

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand / Wrist)

Safety Jalen Pitre (Chest)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

Limited Participation:

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Quarterback C.J Stroud (Shoulder)

Wide Receiver Tank Dell (Thigh)

Right Tackle George Fant (Ankle / Knee)

Defensive End Jonathan Greenard (Knee)

Safety Eric Murray (Concussion)

Safety Jimmie Ward (Hip)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Rest)

Most players on the injury list this week are expected to play, but there are a few that are a bit concerning. Defensive back Tavierre Thomas is likely to miss this next game, safety Jalen Pitre is close to returning, but it may not be this week, and linebacker Denzel Perryman’s status is up in the air.