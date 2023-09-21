Quick Hits: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

Off to a disappointing, yet not unexpected 0-2 start, the Houston Texans land in Florida this week for the second interdivisional game of the season. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense are rolling into the game at 1-1 after narrowly losing to AFC royalty in the Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

Despite the direction each team is currently trending, Houston leads the all-time series, 28-14 having won nine of past 10. Unfortunately, Jacksonville’s 1 win in that 10 games happened this year, when they demolished the Lovie Smith led Texans on New Year’s Day 31-3.

This latest matchup kicks off September 24 at 1 pm in EverBank Stadium. Scott Novak landed referee detail for the game.

Finding the open windows pic.twitter.com/9r3ljiFlXH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 20, 2023

Houston Texans Stats

Houston’s offense is averaging a meager 14.5 points per game while their defense is giving up 28. Hard to win games with those stats...

Houston’s passing attack is averaging 328.5 yards per game while they gain only 62.0 yards per game on the ground. The H-Town defense is giving away only 191 passing yards and 118 rushing yards.

QB C.J. STROUD (rookie) completed 30 of 47 attempts (63.8 pct.) for 384 yards & two TDs vs. zero INTs with 103.5 rating last week, second-most pass yards in any NFL game this season. Has 58 completions, second-most ever by player in first two career games, & 626 pass yards, fifth-most ever by player in first two games.

RB DAMEON PIERCE had 113 scrimmage yards (99 rush, 14 rec.) & one rush TD in last road meeting. Has TD in two of his past three vs. division. Has 75+ scrimmage yards in six of eight career road games.

RB DEVIN SINGLETARY had seven catches for 43 yards in only career game vs. Jacksonville (11/7/21 vs. Buffalo Bills).

WR NICO COLLINS set career highs in catches (seven) & rec. yards (146) & had fourth-career TD catch last week. Is one of four in NFL with 80+ rec. yards in each of first two weeks. Has receiving TD in two of past three. Had 65 receiving yards in last road meeting.

WR ROBERT WOODS had six catches & 50+ rec. yards in each of first two weeks, including 74 rec. yards last week. Has 5+ catches in four of five career games vs. Jacksonville.

WR TANK DELL (rookie) had seven catches for 72 yards & first career TD in Week 2.

DE JERRY HUGHES had sack in last meeting.

LB DENZEL PERRYMAN has 8+ tackles in each of first two games of season. Has TFL in three of his past four. Has 10 tackles in two of his past three vs. Jacksonville.

LB HENRY TO’OTO’O (rookie) had seven tackles in Week 2.

S M.J. STEWART had 10 tackles & first FF of season last week. Aims for third in row with 5+ tackles & third in row on road with FR.

CB DEREK STINGLEY had six tackles in Week 2. Had seven tackles. two pass deflections & only career INT in last road meeting.

CB STEVEN NELSON aims for third in row with pass deflections.

Houston currently sits dead even with a turnover differential of 0.

Jacksonville Jaguars Stats

Jacksonville’s offense is averaging an underwhelming 20 points per game while their defense is surrendering a stingy 19. A point to the right side for them...

J-Ville’s passing attack is averaging 306.5 yards per game while they gain a paltry 89.5 yards per game on the ground. The Glitter Kitty defense is surrendering 256.5 passing yards but only 83 rushing yards.

QB TREVOR LAWRENCE totaled 242 yards (216 pass, 26 rush) with zero INTs last week. Completed 17 of 21 attempts (81 pct.) for 152 yards in last meeting. Has 10 TDs (seven pass, three rush) vs. two INTs with 106.1 rating in his past five starts vs. division.

RB TRAVIS ETIENNE had 100+ scrimmage yards in both games vs. Houston Texans last season, incl. 140 scrimmage yards (108 rush, 32 rec.) & a rush TD in last meeting. Has rush TD in two of his past three vs. division.

WR CHRISTIAN KIRK led team with career-high 11 catches for 110 yards last week. Aims for his fourth in row at home with 6+ catches & 90+ rec. yards.

WR CALVIN RIDLEY had five catches for 88 yards & TD in only career game vs. Houston Texans (10/6/19 w/ Atlanta Falcons).

TE EVAN ENGRAM had six catches for 57 yards last week. Is one of two AFC TEs (Hunter Henry) with 5+ catches in each of first two weeks. Had six catches for 69 yards in last home meeting.

LB JOSH ALLEN had six tackles, sack & forced fumble in last meeting. Has six sacks in his past four vs. division, with sack in each game.

LB FOYESADE OLUOKUN had 10 tackles & fourth-career FR last week. Aims for his fourth in row with 10+ tackles. Has pass deflections in four of past five. Had eight tackles, two TFL & sack in last home meeting.

LB DEVIN LLOYD led team with 11 tackles & had two pass deflections in Week 2. Had 6+ tackles in both games vs. Houston Texans last season.

LB K’LAVON CHAISSON had fourth-career sack last week. Had sack in last meeting.

S ANDRE CISCO had two pass deflections & fourth-career INT last week. Aims for third in row at home with a pass deflection. Cisco & CB TYSON CAMPBELL are two of three in AFC (Amani Hooker) with INT & forced fumble this season.

S RAYSHAWN JENKINS had eight tackles & two pass deflections in Week 2. Aims for his ninth in row at home with 5+ tackles & fourth in row with a pass deflection.

Jacksonville has a +3 turnover differential.

Houston Texans CJ Stroud is in the top 5 currently in passing yards and has more passing yards than Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Bills Josh Allen.



A higher completion percentage rate than Bengals Joe Burrow and Jaguars Trevor Lawrence.



Stroud looks like the real deal early on. pic.twitter.com/ygS31KYVlL — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 20, 2023

NFL Communications

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. STROUD ranks fourth in the NFL with 626 passing yards entering Week 3. His 384 passing yards last week marked the second-most passing yards in a single game by any quarterback this season. With 213 passing yards at Jacksonville on Sunday (1:00 PM ET, FOX, Stroud will move into the top-five for most passing yards ever by a player in his first three career games. The players with the most passing yards in their first three career games in NFL history: PLAYER TEAM SEASON(S) PASSING YARDS Cam Newton Carolina 2011 1,012 Justin Herbert L.A. Chargers 2020 931 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City 2017-18 866 Andrew Luck Indianapolis 2012 846 Baker Mayfield Cleveland 2018 838 C.J. Stroud Houston 2023 626* *Through two games

