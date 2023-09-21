Thursday Night Football Open Thread: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Hello, good evening, and welcome to Week 3 and Thursday Night Football. Tonight, we have a coast-to-coast matchup between the New York Giants (because we have to have an NFC East team in every single prime time game) and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners are 10.5 point favorites tonight against the Giants, which is a significant gap between the two teams. Speaking for myself, when the point spread gets higher, I like to pick the underdogs more. Not because I believe in their ability to win but because the likelihood of any NFL team beating another NFL team by double digits is usually pretty low. So I’m going to suggest taking the Giants with the points, the Niners on the money line and the under for the O/U.

Here is the pertinent information you need to watch or listen to tonight’s game.

Who: New York Giants (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

What: Thursday Night Football

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA (figure that one out).

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because it beats sorting your sock drawer for the fourth time this week.

Channel: Amazon Prime

Here are my picks for tonight, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.