Houston Texans Breaking News: Texans lose key defender

There appears to be a theme developing with the Houston Texans 2023 season and it isn’t a good one for the players, coaches, or fans. The Texans lost another key performer in practice when Derek Stingley tweaked his hamstring yet again. There are no definitive reports on his exact condition, but observers are speculating that he could miss up eight weeks in recovery.

The injury adds to a secondary that will likely miss Jalen Pitre and Tavierre Thomas on Sunday. It is also possible that Eric Murray might not be released from the concussion protovol in time for Sunday’s game. The team will get Jimmy Ward back into the fold, but a season of devastating injuries is just continuing.

For Stingley, this will mark the second year in a row that he has (or will) miss significant time due to hamstring issues. If he misses the full extent of that eight week window he will have played in just over half of the team’s games in his two seasons. Is the 2022 draft already a bust? Is this who Derek Stingley is? Let’s hear from you in the comments.