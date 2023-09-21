Texans vs. Jaguars injury report: standout cornerback could miss several games

The Houston Texans are set to face their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, this Sunday in Jacksonville.

The Texans injury report is still packed, which leaves several players in serious doubt to play on Sunday. Here is a look at Thursday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand / Wrist)

Safety Jalen Pitre (Chest)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring)

Limited Participation:

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Full Participation:

Quarterback C.J Stroud (Shoulder)

Wide Receiver Tank Dell (Thigh)

Right Tackle George Fant (Ankle / Knee)

Defensive End Jonathan Greenard (Knee)

Safety Eric Murray (Concussion)

Safety Jimmie Ward (Hip)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Rest)

The Texans are set to be without standout cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, who could miss the next four weeks, slot cornerback Tavierre Thomas, safety Jalen Pitre, and possibly linebacker Denzel Perryman. It could be a long day for Houston’s defense.

The good news is that everyone else is expected to play, including captain Jimmie Ward, who will be a huge boost to the Texans defense.