Texans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

They say that the third time is the charm. I don’t know how much stock I put into cliches like that but then I guess there’s a reason it’s a cliche. The Houston Texans are off to an 0-2 start (or stop, if you prefer) and are flying to Jacksonville to take on the defending AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars.

There is a lot to be unhappy about with this team. I’m not going to lie. But I’m also not going to go over all the reasons there are to be unhappy, most of them having to do with really terrible injury luck. So instead, I will think about how the Texans passing game, whether it was garbage time or not, is really starting to click. Stroud is still learning but he has the poise and touch to make just about every throw on the field. Soon he’ll figure out how to dominate on the field and it’ll be over for the entire league.

But that’s not this week. This week, I just hope for a good solid glitter kitty butt kicking.

Anyway, here’s the big map of Texans viewing locations, courtesy of 506 Sports.

FOX EARLY GAMES

And here are the broadcasting assignments so that you know whether or not you should watch the game on mute. Personally, every game should be on mute unless they have Kevin Harlan calling the game.

Red: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth)

Blue: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Green: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)

Yellow: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Chris Myers, Robert Smith)

I don’t have much to say about the map, it’s all the usual places. But I do like that the Texans’ broadcast area looks like it’s giving the middle finger to Dallas.

Here are your options for your viewing/listening pleasure:

What: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

When: Sunday, September 24, 12:05 CDT

TV: Fox (Chris Myers, Robert Smith)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Game Odds: Texans +320, Jaguars -410 (per DraftKings Sportsbook)