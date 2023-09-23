Texans LT Laremy Tunsil ruled out for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville

Curses are irrational. They aren’t real. Many of us who watch sports have to remind ourselves of these things in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

But if you look at the number of injuries to major pieces of both the Houston Astros (Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley, etc.) and the Houston Texans (Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, the entire offensive line not named Shaq Mason, Derek Stingley Jr., etc.) and their on-field struggles and you’d start to wonder which Sumerian deity the city of Houston angered in the last 12 months.

Related to that, Laremy Tunsil, the Texans’ starting left tackle and anchor to the offensive line, has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game, according to, well, the Houston Texans themselves.

Laremy Tunsil will not travel and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 23, 2023

The bright side, if there can be a bright side to this, is that Tunsil also missed last week’s game against the Colts so at least it won’t be worse than what we saw last week from the offensive line built by MacGyver. Then again, the Texans are playing against the defending AFC champions so...who knows.

All I know is C.J. Stroud is gonna be running for his life tomorrow, and I’ll be curious to see how he does.