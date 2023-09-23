Can’t miss, won’t miss picks for Week 3

The Houston Texans Week 3 matchup is tomorrow and I wish I had better news for y’all. But with injuries piling up, I don’t think I’m spoiling much by saying I’m not taking the Texans this week. Still, the Texans aren’t the only team playing tomorrow. I’ve heard rumors that there are other games with other teams that will be occurring at the same time as the Texans game; and some will even happen after the Texans game ends.

So while the Texans will do their best to make you (and your wallet) smile, it’s always good to have backup plans in case things don’t exactly go according to Hoyle during the game that matters.

So, with that in mind, here are my picks for this week, brought to you, as always, by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Side note: [KITTEN] you Cleveland Browns for keeping Deshaun Watson on your roster and forcing me to pick the more...ethical(?)...team in Tennessee. Like, I feel dirty but not drenched in outhouse leavings levels of dirty like I would picking the Browns for anything.

For entertainment purposes only, see site for details, please do not take financial advice from a football blog.