Best NFL prop bets for Texans vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans are going to play football tomorrow. And while the three main bets (spread, moneyline, over/under) don’t make for great reading for Texans fans, there are a few prop bets that might be worth your time. Here’s a few from DraftKings Sportsbook for you to put a few bucks down on.

For reference: In terms of how the odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 dollars (be returned $200) if your bet wins. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 dollars to win $100 (be returned $250).

Anytime Touchdown Scorer – Nico Collins: +225

Nico Collins is turning into C.J. Stroud’s top receiving threat. For this bet to pay off, Collins would simply have to score a touchdown at some point during the game. While it might seem counterintuitive considering the injuries to the offensive line, there’s a solid chance the Texans will encounter garbage time toward the end of the game. This would be a perfect opportunity for the Texans to score a touchdown in a game that has already been settled.

Dameon Pierce Longest Rush – Under 12.5 yards: -110

Again, this goes back to the offensive line. With the offensive line we saw in the Colts game, Pierce struggled to get much of anything going in the rushing game. As a result, this bet where you’d have to bet $110 to win $100 ($210 total) would be really inviting

Ka’imi Fairbairn Field Goals Made – Over 1.5: +140

This just feels like free money. If the Texans struggle again offensively through most of the game, we can probably expect to see Fairbairn out on the field on more than one occasion. So really, if Fairbairn kicks two field goals, which is entirely feasible for the Texans, you could easily bet $100 on this and win back $240 ($100 initial bet + $140 from the win).