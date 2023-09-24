Texans open as slight underdogs vs. Steelers in Week 4

I’m writing this still basking in the afterglow of today’s Houston Texans victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, because hoo boy that was satisfying.

And it looks like Vegas might be taking notice of our favorite football team. Because according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Texans are slight underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But lemme tell y’all something, this could prove to be the perfect time to take the Texans with the moneyline.

First, let’s get to showing the odds for Week 4.

The line moved in the Texans’ favor in the span of four days, undoubtedly due to their stomping of the Jags on Sunday.

As of right now, the game has been pulled from DraftKings due to the Steelers playing Sunday Night Football, so we won’t know the most current line for another few hours or so (I’m guessing). So who knows how much the line could move by then. Maybe they’re closer to even before long.

Now, you might be wondering why I’m saying you might want to consider the moneyline for the Texans next Sunday. Here’s why: next Sunday’s game is a home game, and home field advantage is good for usually a couple of points. It is also the game where one Justin James Watt will have his name added to the Texans Ring of Honor. There’s going to be a lot of emotion and energy coursing through the stadium and that can’t help but juice up the home team, ESPECIALLY after seeing what could be the blossoming of the Texans passing game.

More likely than not, the Texans will still have a patchwork offensive line and the Steelers are a better defensive team than the Jags. But this could be an opportunity to sneak out a moneyline win for the home team.

Opening odds for Week 4:

Points

FAVORED: Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

UNDERDOG: Houston Texans (+3)

Note: For those of you who aren’t aware of the meaning, the points are a handicap system. So in this case, imagine the game and before the kickoff even happens, someone has spotted the Houston Texans three points.

So basically a point line, in this case, is giving the Texans a 3-0 head start. And the Steelers have to win by more than three points to beat the spread. If they beat them by less than three points, the Texans win the bet. If, somehow, the Steelers win by three, then it’s a push and you get your money back.

Over/Under: 40.5

Note: This one is pretty straightforward. You decide whether you think the total combined score will be more or less than 40.5 points.

Moneyline:

Pittsburgh Steelers (-155)

Houston Texans (+130)

Note: This one is a little more complicated. The best way to imagine it is if you have $100 to bet initially. If you bet your $100 on the Texans and they win the game, you get $230 (your initial $100, plus the $130 from the win). If you take the Steelers moneyline, you have to bet $155 to win $100 for a total of $255 ($155 initial bet, plus the $100 you get from the win).