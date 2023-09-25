Hair of the Dog: Week 3, Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Well, that went exactly like we all figured it would, didn’t it? The Houston Texans came into the Jacksonville Jaguars game with a five-game road winning streak and winners of eight of their last nine road matchups with the Jags. Never mind the Jags were strong favorites. Never mind that Jacksonville was coming into the season as heavy favorite to repeat as AFC South champions and that many felt that the Jaguars were poised to make some legitimate noise in the AFC come playoff time. Well, they may yet fulfill all of those promises, but on this day, the natural order reasserted itself, as Houston, the less-talented and injury-depleted squad, walked into Jacksonville and left with their usual win.
Of course, there is a bit of tongue-in-cheek language there. Still, Houston put together one of the better offensive performances in recent memory. Stroud seems to be improving week-to-week, and the rapport with the receiving corps is offering some quality, exciting football. The offensive line is still a work in progress, and the defensive interior for the Texans does not appear to exist. Oh, and in case you think that special teams aren’t all that significant to a team’s success, just compare and contrast the Jags special teams with the Frank Ross-led unit in Houston.
As always, your Battle Red Masthead had their real-time takes on this game, as well as action across the league. With that, on to the 'Dog:
HAIR OF THE DOG, VOL 21, ISSUE 3: HOUSTON TEXANS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
vballretired
This week three matchup is brought to you by #Bartesian.
l4blitzer
#Bartesian might really be doing some great business this week in Houston, with the Texans imitating the Ravens by being the Walking Wounded (just not as talented), and the Astros doing their Interpretive Dance baseball-style of the Chernobyl meltdown…and then we have the Rockets…yeah, #Bartesian, plenty of market opportunities here.
vballretired
Yeah it’s been a pure kitten show
Patrick
Just saw the injured list. I’m going back to bed (for about an hour).
vballretired
Any new names?
Ok, noticed basically our starting secondary minus Ward and Nelson. Can we give this group a new nickname? I’m thinking toast and bacon.
Patrick
And the offensive line is Shaq Mason and Larry, Darryl and his other brother Darryl.
For those of you under the age of 50, Larry, Darryl and his other brother Darryl are recurring characters in an 80s sitcom called Newhart.
vballretired
If any of us are missing from the chat they may be starting at left guard.
vballretired
I remember them well
Patrick
I was like 8 when that show went off the air.
vballretired
I think I was 12 or 13
I’m in one of those survival pools. One could simply pick the Texans opponent and probably get through week five or six
Then switch to Arizona after that.
Patrick
Last year my friend was in a survivor pool and he picked the Texans on one of the three games they won that year.
I haven’t heard the end of it since.
vballretired
Yeah, I’m probably not doing well because I’m picking the obvious winners too early.
Here is your obligatory hypocrisy moment when the NFL ties itself to the multibillion dollar gambling industry and yet suspends players if they gamble on the Ryder Cup or random Neckcar event.
Patrick
The Browns are threatening to void Deshaun Watson’s guaranteed money if he keeps getting on-field penalties.
Like REALLY?! THAT’s your line in the sand??
l4blitzer
I think the Browns are more ticked about giving him the guaranteed money than any off-field baggage.
vballretired
Wait what? You can do that? Kittens, couldn’t we have found something in Name Redacted 1.0’s contract?
Maybe an unexplained suck clause
Patrick
I suspect they can’t but also, they didn’t fully guarantee [UNPERSON 1.0]’s contract either, I think.
l4blitzer
While I am expecting a lot of pain for the Texans, especially after seeing the injury report, how “Texans” would it be to do what they always do…win at Jacksonville. Even in these suck seasons, they haven’t lost at Jacksonville since 2017…IIRC
vballretired
I oddly think that’s one of two possible outcomes. It’s Texans win or Jags cover. Nothing in between.
Patrick
Oh, they’d void it if he got suspended for on-field [KITTEN].
vballretired
Now I’m thinking about Bearscquatch.
I pitched Bearvalanche to the Syfy network but they didn’t bite.
Patrick
Last night I had an idea for a movie a la Snakes on a Plane.
Bees in the White House.
Copyright copyright copyright
vballretired
That’s a winner
Patrick
And here we go.
vballretired
Texans with the ball first
l4blitzer
you sure that ScFI channel hasn’t already done that…
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Snakequake?
Patrick
Anacondor
vballretired
Well kittens, this could get ugly quick
Patrick
Half anaconda, half condor.
vballretired
Well they’ve done half mantis half man so….
l4blitzer
Anacondor vs. 3-headed sharknado octopus?
Patrick
That was a quick three and out.
vballretired
And we go three and out. David Culley’s sick perverted dream scenario
Patrick
THAT was a penalty?
vballretired
15 yarder
What a crock of kittens
Patrick
What, is he supposed to violate the fundamental laws of physics to avoid the flag there, ref?
vballretired
It was unexplained additional competence. That’s an automatic.
JAX POSSESSION
vballretired
Ok, nice Anderson flash
I think Radiohead sang a song about our secondary
“I wish I was special…..”
Patrick
LOLOLOLOLOL
vballretired
Field goal pushed out to the right. I’ve hit wedges like that.
Patrick
I mean I’ll take it but, whoo they got into FG range real easy there.
l4blitzer
Jags gonna Jag…and the Urbz still cheers
Patrick
Man, I forgot he was an NFL coach for a hot minute.
JACKSONVILLE MISSES THE 48 YARD FG. HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Grayland Arnold busting into “what in the [KITTEN] am I doing here? I don’t belong here.”
Nice catch and run by Pierce
Patrick
Might be the only way he gets yards this week.
vballretired
It’s a first down!!!!!!!!!
Patrick
WE DID IT!
And it was a run play!
Kenneth L.
alright boys lets ride
vballretired
Tank!!!!!!!!!!!!
Patrick
TAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAANNK!
vballretired
Touchdown Pierce!!!!!!!!
Patrick
Holy [KITTEN], we have a lead.
l4blitzer
Well, well, well…the Texans remember that they can have success in Jacksonville
vballretired
Texans 7, Jags 0
Kenneth L.
Gorgeous catch by tank dell. Great protection
PIERCE WITH THE ONE YARD TD RUSH: HOU 7 - JAX 0; 7:35, FIRST QUARTER
vballretired
The Buffs are going to get bum rushed
Patrick
You mean again?
Kenneth L.
Offense with a fantastic start. Great to see the offense call a play like that
vballretired
Yup
JAX POSSESSION
vballretired
All hail all penalty defense
Patrick
The thing I’m noticing, even if it’s only been two games, these have been relatively well coached games by DeMeco.
l4blitzer
Jacksonville doing classic Jacksonville things
vballretired
They do the little things better. Steichen outcoached him last week but that could happen to anyone.
l4blitzer
But then the Jags remember that this is 2023, not 2021
Patrick
But I’m thinking back to the old BOB days where we’d all be screaming “what the [KITTEN] are you doing?” about twice a game.
vballretired
Twice a quarter
Patrick
Dude slipped.
l4blitzer
The Jags turf is working for us?
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
It’s like my off-season mantra “do the next obvious thing.” DeMeco just does that. We spent far too long be too clever by half. Just do the obvious thing.
l4blitzer
Occam's Razor…just way to obvious for some people
Dolphins blasting the Broncos right now
Do I really want the Browns to beat the BE-SFs? Tough situation here.
vballretired
That’s the Patriots South Motto “Do something that’s says I’m smarter than you and look like an idiot somehow.”
l4blitzer
….and the Texans playing to their 2020s form…False start to start the possession
vballretired
Here comes the offense
Ok, I’m liking it
l4blitzer
Woods catching the football…
Patrick
I feel like the only ethical answer to this is no. Bud Adams and the tacks are gross but giving Watson all that money despite the awful stuff he’s done, you have to have some next-level evil in you for that.
vballretired
Who could imagine it’d take a Noah Brown injury to open up the passing game.
l4blitzer
Metchie…nice play….and it was when the game is still in the balance.
Patrick
That was impressive, they almost got positive yards on what should’ve been a sack.
vballretired
Looks like a punt
Pressure too much for Stroud
l4blitzer
Ah…the simple things…like having only ONE guy in motion before the snap.
vballretired
We have a frickin backup punter. Our punter is still injured. How Texans is that?
l4blitzer
Ah, but we have Frank Ross…that will make up for it.
JAX POSSESSION
vballretired
We will be the first team to put coaches on IR. I don’t know how but we will find a way.
l4blitzer
…and the Patriots offense looking like peak BO’B offense…which is considered an improvement over Judge/Patricia?
vballretired
Oh [KITTEN] yes!
l4blitzer
A Jimmie Ward sighting…imagine if we could get a fully healthy secondary?
vballretired
Here goes the run defense
l4blitzer
Instead…we get Eric M****y
Yep…our run defense can’t shake 2022
FIRST QUARTER COMPLETE: HOU 7 - JAX 0.
SECOND QUARTER
vballretired
It’s Groundhog Day
Patrick
Wow, that was a nice grab by Greenard there.
l4blitzer
Magic Johnson at a Commanders’ game. I know he is part owner, but that feels so weird.
l4blitzer
Need more of that from Greenard, et al.
vballretired
Here goes the neighborhood
l4blitzer
Ware comparing that tackle to a mom grabbing at toddler in the grocery store.
Patrick
You ever see the opposing team line up to run and know with absolute certainty that they’re about to get a very easy first down?
vballretired
Ugggg
l4blitzer
Texans run _efense at work (TM)
Patrick
Ridley hurt.
Looks like it’s his knee.
l4blitzer
Sam Howell of the Commanders with a Steve Young-esque run there…impressive
vballretired
Another fourth down
Will Anderson!!!!!!!!!!
Patrick
Will the [KITTEN] Thrill Anderson!
vballretired
Anderson blocks the field goal. Jags move it at will and walk away with no points.
HOU BLOCKS THE 51 YARD FG. ANDERSON RECOVERS IN JAX TERRITORY. HOU POSSESSION
Interesting flip pass by Tua for a shovel pass TD
vballretired
Pierce with the strong carry
Patrick
Saw somewhere that if Stroud throws for 347 yards today, he’ll tie the rookie record for yardage in back to back games.
l4blitzer
Saints trouncing the Packers
vballretired
It will be a happy home here
Patrick
Mrs. UT is overjoyed right now.
l4blitzer
Wow…ex-Baltimore team now tied with the current Baltimore team…
vballretired
This offensive game plan is 600 percent better than the last two weeks
Patrick
Sigh...the offense giveth, the offense taketh.
Kenneth L.
This drive making me squeal
l4blitzer
Another false start…the classic “Everyone but the center” call
Kenneth L.
andddddd another penalty
vballretired
They are looking better than I expected
l4blitzer
Nice field awareness by Stroud on the bootleg
Patrick
That makes sense.
l4blitzer
Like the smart QB-ing
Kenneth L.
Look at him!!
Patrick
BREVIN JORDAN!
vballretired
Mr. December with the touchdown!!!!!!!!
Patrick
I feel an overwhelming need to write an apology post to C.J. Stroud for ever doubting him during the draft because he went to Ohio State.
STROUD TO JORDAN WITH THE 5 YARD TD: HOU 14 - JAX 0; 7:27, SECOND QUARTER
Kenneth L.
LETS RIDE. LETS RIDE YEHAW M[K]’ers LETS RIDE
l4blitzer
Well, as long as Stroud doesn’t have to face the Khaki [DURGA] Jim Harbaugh, he will be fine
Kenneth L.
wow prove me wrong Brevin Jordan
My toes are numb
Patrick
Take off your shoes.
vballretired
This coaching staff deserves kudos but they are still fighting with a sling shot against a Gatling gun
l4blitzer
Uh, the current Colts are, like, back in the red zone against the Ravens…sheesh
vballretired
They going with Minshew magic?
JAX POSSESSION
vballretired
A Jerry Hughes sighting
Patrick
They have to, Richardson’s still hurt I think.
l4blitzer
MOAR flags for Houston
Patrick
Okay, I’m definitely more pumped about the offense than the defense right now.
vballretired
I’m amazed at how much they are moving the ball and still have nothing
Patrick
That said, Etienne is doing wonders for my BRB fantasy team.
vballretired
You mean OUR team
Patrick
Right, our team. Sorry about that.
l4blitzer
Well, this would be the ultimate definition of “bend but don’t break” giving up all these yards and TOP, but no points
vballretired
This is nuts. They just seem to make unforced errors
l4blitzer
At this point, the Jags should just hand off only…not seeing our D stopping their run anytime soon.
vballretired
Another fourth down
Patrick
Uh oh, Griffin hurt.
vballretired
Shaq Griffin now hurt
Patrick
Well that was just a matter of time.
vballretired
The IPhone keyboard makes typing hard
Patrick
Tell me about it.
vballretired
Key penalty forces the punt
l4blitzer
Ponies with one of the stranger 4th down sequences I’ve seen in recent memory…FG formation, followed by rapid substitution to get the offense back on the field, but the refs holding up play so that Baltimore can sub, and then a delay of game on the Ponies
Jags out-Texansing the Texans here
vballretired
That sounds familiar
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
So, gonna check the fridge for leftovers at the half. Rooting for steak.
Patrick
There’s a fight at the Jags/Texans game.
What the [KITTEN] is going on with all these fights in the stands all of a sudden?
vballretired
Third false start
l4blitzer
I think the Washington Post did a whole article on all the fighting…getting to that level
vballretired
When you mix alcohol and confusion you get this. Throw in Florida and it’s a given
l4blitzer
All the False Starts…and they said that Tunsil wasn’t playing
Patrick
Yeah, but this also happened at the Giants/49ers game Thursday and someone was literally killed at the Pats game last week.
vballretired
Decent play there
vballretired
Well Boston….but I got nothing on San Francisco
Patrick
Deshaun Watson, this is not great.pic.twitter.com/rOlGZ0ZI8V— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
l4blitzer
X.com….sorry, that feels like one of those sites you need to block from school/work access.
Patrick
It’s so [DURGA][KITTEN] stupid.
l4blitzer
Welp, the defense with another chance to excel coming right up.
vballretired
Seen the Jim Marshall safety on NFL films?
Patrick
Much like its owner.
JAX POSSESSION
vballretired
That Watson play reminded me of that Marshall play
Patrick
It reminds me of that Florida State/Oregon playoff game a few years back where Jameis Winston threw the ball in the complete wrong direction.
vballretired
Maybe a Billy Joe Tolliver play as an Oiler
Patrick
[DURGA], Stroud’s only 21. I forget that and I feel like my teeth are gonna fall out every time I’m reminded.
l4blitzer
Cleveland, why did you pay someone $220M for that? Could’ve saved the money and keep any other QB to do THAT
vballretired
This is comical on a certain level yet scary. Jacktown had to wake up at some point right?
l4blitzer
Are the Jags trying the same game plan they did against the Chargers in the playoffs?
Patrick
Awwww, that’s so sweet of the Jags to give back the yards we just coughed up on that last penalty.
l4blitzer
MOAR flags on Houston
vballretired
Unfortunately I got stuck with Massage Boy on my Yahoo team
Patrick
Yuck.
l4blitzer
Refs gonna need some icy hot for their arms at halftime
vballretired
Richardson is my other QB so……
Patrick
Oooof.
vballretired
Have great backs and receivers though
l4blitzer
Uh, we are aware this is a contact sport, right? Need to tackle, right?
TWO MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
When Gordon Ramsey goes Fox might as well fold up shop
Patrick
Hell’s Kitchen: The American Dream. It’s the American Dream to have a [kitten]ed off Scotsman screaming at you for hours on end while you try to make an omelet?
l4blitzer
Radio hyping up next week’s game against the Steelers
Kenneth L.
The jags are over committed to the run. Their stats department really took over
Patrick
Okay, that was [KITTEN]ing comical.
vballretired
That was an insane play
Kenneth L.
Hahah Hell’s Kitchen is the consummate tv show
vballretired
It’s raw!!!!!!!!
Patrick
The American Dream is for me to call myself an idiot sandwich while said angry Scotsman holds two pieces of bread up on either side of my head.
vballretired
Look at Steven Nelson
Patrick
Steven Nelson did a thing!
vballretired
Either fourth down or Texans ball
Patrick
That’s gotta be a fumble, right?
l4blitzer
Definitely beeeennnnnndddddd but don’t break going on here.
vballretired
I just don’t know anymore
Patrick
Wooooooooooooo! Texans ball!
HOU WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY, COURTESY OF ERIC M——Y, YES, THAT ERIC M——Y. HOU BALL
vballretired
That was weird
Patrick
That should’ve been pass interference.
Holding at the very least.
vballretired
Dalton Schultz welcome to the game
l4blitzer
Time for mercy rules in Miami right now
Patrick
C’mon call time.
vballretired
First down!!!!!!!
Patrick
Bloody hell I just saw the MIA-DEN score, you weren’t kidding L4.
vballretired
Rare bad pass from Stroud
Nico!!!!!!!!!
l4blitzer
Nice, and immediately take the TO…kinda smart playing here.
That is not a common thing
Around here
vballretired
17-0 at the half in front of friends and family
HOU WITH THE 28 YARD FG TO END THE HALF: HOU 17 - JAX 0
HALFTIME REACTIONS
Patrick
And good coaching too. Imagine if that had happened during the BOB era. I’m not even going to bring up Culley or Lovie because you just expected them to screw up clock management.
Kenneth L.
We made a team boo!
vballretired
Okay, this one shocks me. I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. It feels like the Jags are moving it at will and somehow haven’t scored. Great halves from Stroud and Anderson. I’m worried about the second half if the jags ever remember they are the better team.
Patrick
This is, without a doubt, the best offensive performance I’ve seen from this team in literally years. And the defense hasn’t been pretty but they’ve kept the Jags out of the end zone the entire half.
What I want to see NOW, is how they adjust going into the second half because that was always the problem with Texans teams of the past, they’d have one good half and then after that came question marks.
l4blitzer
Well, one should be incredibly cautious where the Texans and leads are concerned. However, the offense is doing the work, especially Stroud and his receivers. The defense is defining bend but don’t break. Even the special teams are positively contributing here. Still, this game is as much about Jacksonville errors as it is Houston actions. The Jags will come out ticked off. Houston will need to be smart if they want to leave Jax with their 6th straight [road] win there [Ed note: The 2019 “road” game was in London]
Saints still hurting the Packers
l4blitzer
….and looks like we might have a QB change for New Orleans in Green Bay
Not great kick coverage there.
SECOND HALF BEGINS. JAX POSSESSION
THIRD QUARTER
vballretired
Jags moving it at will
Patrick
Has anyone heard what the status is for Shaq Griffin?
vballretired
I thought he went back in
l4blitzer
Think Dabo Swinney is watching this game and longing for Lawrence and Etinnie right now?
Patrick
I didn’t see him so I wasn’t sure.
l4blitzer
Ouch time…but the Jags Jag-ing, so that helped…for now
Nice tackle on Engram
vballretired
This is just so bizarre
False start
You can make these kittens up
l4blitzer
And the refs must have stretched out their arms, ‘cause they are once again busy
Patrick
Well [KITTEN].
vballretired
Interference on Ward
l4blitzer
Ibid
vballretired
Terrible kitteny call
Patrick
Well there it is.
vballretired
And now they score
l4blitzer
Jersey grab…they will call that.
Patrick
This felt too easy.
BIGSBY WITH THE ONE-YARD TD: HOU 17 - JAX 7; 11:17, THIRD QUARTER
vballretired
It’s been that way whole game except for the whole shooting the foot thing
l4blitzer
Harris going on about the size of Bigbsy, but honestly, the size doesn’t matter. It is the fact that the Texans still have an allergy to stopping the run….or something like that.
vballretired
Oh kittens
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
Thanks for nothing Fant.
vballretired
A tale of two halves
Ok, that will work
Patrick
That...that was a really smart effective play.
Are we SURE these are the Texans?
vballretired
Then there’s that
l4blitzer
Nah, Fant just wanted to help out the offensive stats.
Patrick
Never mind. Asked and answered.
vballretired
[KITTEN] Nico
Patrick
Collins, ya gotta hold onto that
l4blitzer
Wonder if Pierce is just impacted by the Oline struggles
vballretired
Yup
Patrick
That punt was all [KITTEN].
What’s Shane Lechler up to?
vballretired
And hot dogs
l4blitzer
Maybe this is the same strategery that the Jags used in the Wild Card playoff game
JAX POSSESSION
Kenneth L.
We are going to blow this aren’t we?
l4blitzer
We are Texans fans…so, yeah, there are favorable odds that said outcome will happen.
vballretired
Of course they will
We can’t have nice things
My goal? Make it to the fourth quarter tied or in the lead
Patrick
My goal is to get in shape. I bet mine happens first.
vballretired
That’s a variable absolute
Patrick
[DURGA], the Astros are down 6-2 to the [KITTEN]ing Royals.
They don’t deserve the playoffs this year.
vballretired
Don’t look
l4blitzer
Chernobyl…baseball style
vballretired
It’s actually more those gifs were the bike just completely falls apart
l4blitzer
Jags matriculating that ball down the field…this time with the pass
vballretired
Third down
Fourth down
Kenneth L.
The defense is starting to break a bit
vballretired
Field goal
Kenneth L.
Stressing
vballretired
17-10 Texans
This has a January 2020 feel to it
MCMANNUS WITH THE 33 YARD FG: HOU 17 - JAX 10; 4:34, 3RD
Kenneth L.
They are slowly getting back into it
A TD is needed
vballretired
What in the hell was that [KITTEN] (done in Krusty the clown voice)—-NFL commercial commentary
HOUSTON WITH THE 85 YARD KICKOFF RETURN FOR THE TD BY ANDREW BECK: HOU 24 - JAX 10; 4:19 THIRD QUARTER
Patrick
WPOIEHFAS;ODLIFNWR;OGTIHNV;LWEJNTFWPVMWRLRGFIGNW’PFPIAWINMNF
vballretired
Holy kittens! That didn’t just happen did it?
Special teams really are special today
Andrew Beck on the weirdest kickoff return for a TD you will ever see
Kenneth L.
LETS RIDE THATS INCREDIBLE
GOOSEBUMPS
RUMBLE YOUNG MAN RUMBLE
vballretired
Him with that blazing 5.3 40 yard speed
l4blitzer
And the defense got all of…5 seconds of game rest time (pending the kick-off), and maybe 5-ish minutes of actual rest…my Houston “positively” coming through
Kenneth L.
Sweet lord I am hyped
Patrick
A fullback with a kick return for a TD. Now I’ve seen it all.
l4blitzer
Horrific special teams tackling on that kick off return
vballretired
Lineman would be awesome
l4blitzer
Frank Ross would never tolerate that kind of performance
At least our defense is not a poor as Denver’s…yuck
vballretired
Jags ST coordinator out in the concussion protocol after banging his head on a wall
Griffin in on the tackle (answering an earlier question)
Titans laying an egg
l4blitzer
Could the Texans only get one possession in the 3rd quarter, and still hold a lead?
Patrick
The first kick return for the Texans in almost three years.
vballretired
Jags only cut three points into the lead
Patrick
I’ve been laughing for five solid minutes just watching that Beck run.
vballretired
Nice tackle by Ward
l4blitzer
Radio question: Who is the most unusual Texan to ever score a TD?
vballretired
Jags are Jagging now
Patrick
Could it be JJ’s TD pass?
vballretired
Blake Cashman!!!!!!!!
Patrick
Blake Cashman is having a [KITTEN] day.
CASHMAN WITH THE INT: HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Andrew Beck should only be in to score touchdowns
l4blitzer
Ok…disregard the previous question about only one possession in the quarter
Kenneth L.
WOW
vballretired
Nice play there
Kenneth L.
Lawrence looks horrific
vballretired
Flag down
l4blitzer
Cashman more like a goalie making that pick
vballretired
First down!!!!!!!!!!
Tank Dell is the man
l4blitzer
Meanwhile, Baltimore in a dogfight with the ex-Baltimore team
vballretired
Mr. December!
Patrick
Brevin Jordan caught a second pass? Can he do that?
Kenneth L.
Dang that offense thooooo
l4blitzer
Jags really have some sort of block against Houston when they play in Jacksonville….kinda like how Jacksonville owned the Colts
Texans matriculating that ball down the field
vballretired
And before Thanksgiving
Kenneth L.
We poppin off
vballretired
Or poopin off
END OF THIRD QUARTER: HOU 24 - JAX 10…YES, THAT IS THE ACTUAL SCORE…REPEAT, THAT IS THE CORRECT, TOTALLY FACTUAL SCORE
FOURTH QUARTER
vballretired
Almost
l4blitzer
Incomplete, but nice pocket movement by Stroud
Patrick
The Andrew Beck TD, summarized in gif form.
l4blitzer
Well, we are playing the ‘kitties”
HOU TIMEOUT
vballretired
First down
l4blitzer
Meanwhile, the Bills are making the Commanders’ fans think that Snyder still owns the team
vballretired
Roll that clock
Ultra conservative playcalling here
l4blitzer
Pierce just can’t bust it loose here.
vballretired
Flag down
Hawaiian time
l4blitzer
Not shocked on the hold there, especially with our line right now
vballretired
Yeah, really smart play from Stroud. Don’t force anything
FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 26 YARD FG: HOU 27 - JAX 10; 12:36, FOURTH QUARTER
vballretired
I wrote for a site that actually had us place the bet we were recommending. They set up an account at DraftKings
l4blitzer
While I would rather the TD, there has to be something psychologically draining to the Jags, who mostly dominated the 3rd quarter, cutting the lead to 7, only for Houston to completely erase their second half gains early in the 4th.
Patrick
Oh that’s wild.
vballretired
It was at a minimum level in the days where they were purely daily fantasy
l4blitzer
Didn’t expect Baltimore to have this much trouble with the Colts today
Meanwhile, the Browns/Elves punishing the BE-SFs something fierce
JAX POSSESSION
vballretired
The Colts are a good team when they don’t have a geezer quarterbacking for them
l4blitzer
One could argue that Rivers wasn’t that bad for them.
vballretired
No but they were a good team. Just not great
Patrick
Whew, that was a throwdown on Ridley there.
They’re ballhawking now.
l4blitzer
Our pass _efense playing to form right now
vballretired
They will outgain us by a ton today
Touchdown Jags
Patrick
[KIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTEEEEEEEEENNNNNNNNN!]
l4blitzer
Ok Houston, when you play bend but don’t break…you aren’t supposed to break
vballretired
Seeing the attendance in Jacktown is as depressing as a Sylvia Plath novel
LAWRENCE WITH THE 32 YARD TD PASS TO KIRK: HOU 27 - JAX 17; 10:40; 4th
vballretired
Ok, need one of those fifteen play drives
l4blitzer
Good grief…you can’t leave Kirk THAT wide open…he doesn’t have COVID, right?
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Kittens that was a helluva run for one yard
Patrick
Hell that wide open he better have leprosy.
vballretired
Nice run by Pierce again
l4blitzer
This is where Pierce’s ferocity will help
TANK DELL WITH THE 68 YARD TD RECEPTION: HOU 34 - JAX 17; 8:59, FOURTH QUARTER
vballretired
Tank!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Patrick
I am going to love this combination for years and years and years.
l4blitzer
Nice celebration by Stout in Baltimore. Hitting a wedge to place the punt inside the Pony 2
Either you kill clock…or you kill the will and morale to fight.
vballretired
Holy Kittens that was awesome
Kenneth L.
LETS GOOOOOOOO
I can’t feel my face
vballretired
Let’s [KITTEN]ing go!!!!!!!!!
Is this really happening or did I hit the Bartesian too hard?
l4blitzer
Killing your opponent’s will to fight via the air…that’s like Douhet-level doctrine by the Texans right here.
vballretired
I was hoping for a long drive but [KITTEN] I’ll take the points
Patrick
This is turning into a slugout.
No, not Etienne, my (our) fantasy team!
vballretired
To’oto’to’o with about 120 tackles
l4blitzer
As many tackles as apostrophes in his name
vballretired
He might be the new Unspellable
l4blitzer
Perhaps, but he is doing a bit more on the field as opposed to the other unspellable
vballretired
Unspellable
Patrick
Henry “Toots” T’ooT’oo
vballretired
Roll that clock
l4blitzer
Remember when he was quite the LB for Tennessee (Vols). Hated to see him transfer to Bama
vballretired
Intended for Jane Cheerleader
Patrick
C’mon intentional grounding.
vballretired
Intentional grounding
Patrick
Yes [DURGA].
vballretired
Fourth and Forever
l4blitzer
Meanwhile, the BO’B offensive super-duper game plan only has the Patriots up 3 late in the 4th
vballretired
They are going for it. 28 yards to go
Patrick
They’re down 17, they have to.
vballretired
Turnover on downs
l4blitzer
Well, down 17…at this point in the game…gotta. Pray the textbook H-town pass interference…or not
vballretired
Take a knee boys
l4blitzer
Patriot defense just added a safety to pad the BO’B stats
Wow…classic Baltimore tied with current Baltimore
TURNOVER ON DOWNS. HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Singletary with some muscle
Patrick
I swear by the old football [DURGA]s and the new, if ever there comes out news about Stroud that he did stuff that was on par with the alleged sex criminal who used to be our quarterback, I may have a nervous breakdown. I love this kid.
Kenneth L.
Love to hear that CJ is simply a baller
vballretired
Yeah there’s something about him
l4blitzer
Isn’t Stroud in a relationship right now? If nothing else, would remove some of the temptations that felled the last Great Franchise QB Hope
vballretired
But he supposedly had a gf too
Patrick
Beats me, I just can’t deal with that kind of heartbreak again. Also, being in a relationship is no guarantee of anything.
vballretired
Yup
l4blitzer
Well, so long as Stroud has the right support structure so that he avoids temptations…that will only increase if he keeps playing like this.
vballretired
However he’s also different football wise. He studies more and works more
l4blitzer
Steady diet of Singletary here…I am good with that type of play-calling
HOU TIMEOUT
vballretired
It’s Hawaii time
37-17
FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 33 YARD FG: HOU 37 - JAX 17; 2:10, FOURTH QUARTER
vballretired
Oh kittens, the Saints are now losing
l4blitzer
FYI, the Jags have 30 more yards of total offense, and have actually won the time of possession
Guess it all turned when Carr left the game
JAX POSSESSION
vballretired
Ins and Outs will be fun this week
TWO MINUTE WARNING
l4blitzer
Jags in surrender offense. Houston all but [KITTEN]ured its 5th straight win in Jacksonville
vballretired
Jameis Winston is a cautionary tale
l4blitzer
Tucker was actually short on a 61-yard FG to win the game. It is more shocking that he was short on such a kick
vballretired
Wow
It’s official. DeMeco is on the board
l4blitzer
Miami putting 70 on Denver…how much are the Broncos taking home for playing this game at Miami…
vballretired
I am absolutely shocked. I never thought we had this kind of game in us yet.
Patrick
HOW DO YOU SCORE 70 IN AN NFL GAME?!?!
FINAL: HOU 37 - JAX 17: DEMECO RYANS WITH HIS FIRST WIN AS HEAD COACH. HOUSTON PETITIONING THE NFL TO PLAY MORE OF ITS GAMES IN JACKSONVILLE
l4blitzer
Haven’t heard of that since the Bears put 73 on the Washington (then ethnic slurs)…back in the heyday of George Halas
GAME BALLS:
- Andrew Beck: When you, as a fullback, turn a potentially embarrassing muff of a kickoff into a highlight-reel 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown that effectively ended Jacksonville’s comeback effort, you are most assuredly going to get a game from HOTD. Additional shoutout to Frank Ross, perhaps the best Special Teams coach in the league. While the squad was not perfect (relying on a backup punter, giving up a disconcerting kickoff return to Jacksonville to start the second half), the Texans’ special teams unit did its part in winning the game against the Jags. 19 points (kickoff TD, 3 x FGs, 4 x XPs) contributed, and throw in a massive FG block by Will Anderson, Jr, and that is 22 points worth of contributions by special teams. They matter.
- Texans’ offensive line: This is graded on a curve, but with four projected starters out, to include LT Laremy Tunsil, Stroud seemed in for another long day at the office. However, in pass protection, the Jags pass rush did not log a single sack. While the team didn’t get much going on the ground, and Stroud was especially nimble in the pocket, the O-line held a dangerous Jags pass rush to a mere four QB hits. That is not nothing.
SHOULD BE FORCED TO DRINK UNFILTERED WATER FROM THE ST. JAMES RIVER WHILE WATCHING HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ASTROS’ RECENT HOME SERIES AGAINST THE ROYALS:
- Texans’ defensive tackles: While the team won, the weakest part of the team was the defense, as Jacksonville outgained Houston in total yards. Houston once again surrendered over 100 yards rushing. Travis Etienne was gashing the Texans run-defense, and Tank Bigsby was living up to his name (although he would be only the second-best Tank on the field). A big reason why is that the defensive interior of the Texans was not really doing all that much to hinder the Jags rush attack. That Jacksonville didn’t rush for more yards was mainly due to the strength of the offense and special teams forcing the Jags to abandon the run in the second half. Ryans and Burke will work to mitigate those issues, and it is early, but a major need for Houston in the near-future will be shoring up that interior of the line. Otherwise, the team will continue to struggle to handle the run.
- Jacksonville special teams: While I don’t normally pile on to the other side, the Jags special teams did so much to cost them a winnable game against Houston. While Beck’s kickoff return will live in Texans’ lore, a major factor was the horrible excuse for tackling by the Jags Special Teamers. Six guys missed tackles on that run-back, and Beck is not making anyone think of Billy “White Shoes” Johnson. Throw in two missed FGs, to include allowing Anderson to block one that saw Jacksonville go from a chance to cut the lead to four early on to facing at a 14-point deficit, one that they never complete erased. Not going to be a fun week for the Jags special teams in the film sessions.
With that, Houston returns home (maybe against their wishes, given the lack of home-field success), to host the 2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is slated for noon CDT, but you’ll want to get there earlier as Houston will be inducting the third member into its Ring of Honor: JJ Watt. See you then.
