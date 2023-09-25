Monday Night Football Open Thread: Eagles at Buccaneers and Rams at Bengals

It’s a Monday night doubleheader again! Tonight, the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And in the later matchup, we have a Super Bowl rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

GAME ONE

Who: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

What: Monday Night Football

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. CDT

Why: Because they’re two undefeated teams, it might actually be a good game.

Channel: ABC

GAME TWO

Who: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

What: Monday Night Football

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CDT

Why: Because it’s more football.

Channel: ESPN

And here are my picks for tonight’s game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!