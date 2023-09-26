 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Texans QB C.J. Stroud the most accurate passer in team history?

It might be a little early to tell, but things are looking good

By Mike Bullock
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

When you watch highlights of Houston Texans’ rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, it’s hard not to notice the accuracy. Nearly every pass is right on the money. No need to have a DeAndre Hopkins catch radius as a receiver. No need for crazy acrobatic, improbable receptions. The receivers just need to catch the ball that’s delivered with more skill than UPS evading a porch pirate.

When we refer to the list of five best quarterbacks in Houston Texans history, only one of them has a higher completion percentage than Stroud:

T.J. Yates 55.2

David Carr 59.7

Sage Rosenfels 62.5

Matt Schaub 64.2

C.J. Stroud 64.5

Deshaun Watson 66.8

For argument’s sake, Watson’s is 63.7 through the first 3 games of 2023, while Stroud’s is 64.5.

Obviously, this is too small a sample size to truly add Stroud to the list of Texans all-time best, however, he’s making a great early argument to put his face on the Texans QB Mt. Rushmore eventually.

When comparing Stroud to other rookies over the same sample size, he definitely hits the top of the accuracy hill. Sure Stroud landed at third all-time in most passing yards by a rookie in his first three games, but how many picks did he toss to get there?

How about: none. That’s right, zilch, nada, zero, zip. Errant passes are often the ones that turn into INTs. An accurate passer is the best way to mitigate picks.

Another measure of quarterback effectiveness and accuracy, particularly accuracy under pressure, is third downs. Does the field general advance to fourth or move the chains?

While this trend will change, for better or worse, right now it’s a glow Texans’ fans can bask in as we wait for J.J. Watt’s Ring of Honor induction this weekend.

It’s great week to root for H-Town football. Enjoy it!

