Thursday Night Football Open Thread: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Hello, good evening and welcome to the start of week 4 of the NFL. Tonight, we have an NFC North matchup for your viewing amusement as the Detroit Lions make the long and arduous trip to northern Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers.

This Lions team is poised to be a potential playoff darling after ending the previous season on a high note. Meanwhile the Packers continue to learn whether Jordan Love has what it takes to pick up the mantle left by former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and noted Southern Mississippi women’s volleyball and welfare fraud enthusiast Brett Favre.

The Lions enter tonight as minor (-2) favorites in Green Bay, but don’t let that fool you. The fact that they’re still favored, even a little bit, against the home team is something of an indictment against the Packers. So for tonight’s game, I’m picking the Lions throughout.

Here’s what you need to know to catch tonight’s game.

Who: Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)

What: Thursday Night Football

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because when will you get a chance to see Green Bay possibly struggle with a quarterback again?

Channel: Amazon Prime

And here are my picks for tonight, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Enjoy the game, y’all.