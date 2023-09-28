Texans QB C.J. Stroud named NFL’s Rookie of the Month

It’s been a long time since a Houston Texans quarterback was given praise by the wider football world. I don’t count that other guy who allegedly sexually assaulted two dozen women because he sucks and isn’t worth having his name mentioned. But when you throw for 906 yards in your first three games as an NFL quarterback and throw 121 passes without a single interception among them, you’re gonna get attention.

Enter Coleridge Bernard “C.J.” Stroud IV, who has been named this month’s Offensive Rookie of the Month by the NFL.

What a start



Your Offensive Rookie of the Month, @CJ7STROUD pic.twitter.com/2wzK2YmUK7 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 28, 2023

Stroud, in his first three games, has thrown for 906 yards, four touchdowns, has a completion percentage of 64.5% and a passer rating of 98.0. This is no small feat considering the fact that Stroud’s first three games have also been behind the most patchwork of patchwork offensive lines that we’ve seen in a long time. Fortunately, it sounds like the Texans could be getting back a big piece of the line, RT Tytus Howard, sooner rather than later.

C.J. Stroud has been extremely impressive in his first starts and we can only hope that the sky really is the limit for him.