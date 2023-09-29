Texans vs. Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

There’s a lot going on this week for the Houston Texans. It’s a home game and the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to town with the third Watt brother in tow. It is also going to be one of two Battle Red Days where the Texans will break out their red helmets and red uniforms which look sick as all get out on the field.

But more importantly, it is also the day that J.J. Watt, the first among equals of Watt brothers, will be inducted into the Texans ring of honor.

So if you are in need of a reason to watch this game, aside from C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell and the return of Jalen Pitre (hopefully), then park yourself onto the nearest seating surface and watch that at least.

It’s your patriotic duty as a Texan and/or as a Texans fan.

Now then, here’s the big board, brought to you by 506 Sports.

CBS SINGLE

Red: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Blue: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Yellow: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan)

Orange: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Green (LATE): Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

I like this map, it amuses me personally. Because my wife’s family are all in northeastern Pennsylvania and they’ll have to watch my Texans play, and my wife’s team (the New Orleans Saints, not shown above) will be playing in Houston, where my family lives, so my family will have to watch her team play. Things are funny like that.

Here’s what you need to know to watch/listen to the Texans game on Sunday:

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

What: Week 4 of the NFL season

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

When: Sunday, October 1, 12:05 CDT

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Game Odds: Steelers -142, Texans +120 (per DraftKings Sportsbook)