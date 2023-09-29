Texans vs. Steelers injury report: Pro Bowl player ruled OUT

The Houston Texans are fresh off their victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and are now set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at home.

Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee) OUT

Left Tackle Josh Jones (Hand) OUT

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand) OUT

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand / Wrist) OUT

Full Participation:

Defensive End Jon Greenard (Knee)

Cornerback Shaq Griffin (Foot)

Safety Jalen Pitre (Chest)

Right Guard Shaq Mason (Ankle)

It has been no secret that the Texans have been extremely beat up across the entire offensive line for each game this season, and that luck has only gotten worse. Left tackle Josh Jones, who has been starting in place of the injured Laremy Tunsil, has been ruled out, due to a hand injury. Former Texans sixth-round pick Austin Deculus will get the start in his place.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman has been ruled out for the second straight week, therefore Christian Harris, Henry To’oTo’o and Blake Cashman will be starting. The group played well against the talented Jaguars offense.

Rookie quarterback C.J Stroud played incredible football last week against a solid Jaguars defense, while having a severely depleted offensive line, but the Steelers defense this weekend will be an entirely different beast, led by T.J Watt.