Top NFL Prop Bets For Texans vs Steelers

The Houston Texans (+2.5) face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for a chance to get back to .500 on the season. They face a Pittsburgh team coming off two strong wins even while the offense sputters out of the starting gate. While on paper this game isn’t the most anticipated matchup of the weekend, we’re here to provide a handful of bets from DraftKings Sportsbook that can peak your interest

To score first - Houston Texans -105

The Steelers offense have yet to score first in all three games. The only time this season Pittsburgh has scored first came from a 30-yard pick-six against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. Houston’s offense is boiling hot right now and it would be expected to see them score first in this contest.

Tank Dell + George Pickens combine for 200+ yards - +450

This is a tough one. George Pickens has only gone over 100 yards once thus far. He’ll be the primary receiver and receive plenty of coverage by Steven Nelson. Conversely, Pittsburgh will focus in on stopping Tank Dell and force QB C.J. Stroud to find other targets on offense.

Dameon Pierce to score two TDs - +1,000

While one TD only has a bet prop of +150, two touchdowns would be a huge hit for any willing bettor. While Pierce has yet to score two in a game in his young career, he receives the bulk of the carries when the Texans enter the red zone. C.J. Stroud has been inefficient in the red zone, throwing only 42% completions. Opponents have only scored two rushing TDs against the Steelers compared to the five passing, but this bet has the opportunity for a great payout if Pierce is able to put together a great performance.

C.J. Stroud to score two TDs - +3,500

This is the best bet of the day. Stroud could run one in and throw another and easily win this bet. Stroud has thrown for two touchdowns in back to back games and the Steelers have allowed two TDs in two out of three games. It’s one that feels like a lock and should be one that you have over the weekend.

Will Anderson Jr. over 0.25 sack - +140

One half sack would do it for you here. The rookie DE Will Anderson Jr. only has one sack to his name thus far, but has a fantastic matchup against the weaker Steelers offensive line. Kenny Pickett has been sacked eight times in three games and has been under duress the entire season. Anderson Jr. has the opportunity to attack the Steelers offense and secure this bet early.