SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans fan confidence at all-time high

The Houston Texans are getting ready to play their Week 4 home contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. After coming off a big road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, optimism is at an all-time high.

Let’s see what SB Nation Reacts surveyors think about the team.

A whopping 98 percent of surveyors approve the direction in which the team is going, which makes sense considering how well C.J. Stroud has played to start the season. To the other two percent, what do the Texans need to do in order for you to feel confident about their direction?

Stroud has had one of the best starts to a quarterback’s career through three games, and 77 percent of fans are willing to tab him as the franchise guy moving forward. However, it has only been three weeks, so 23 percent of fans are pumping the gas on that take.

The Texans also have two sound receivers in third-year pro Nico Collins and rookie Tank Dell, both of whom have had over 100 yards in a game this season. Fans believe now that Dell will be the leader of the two in yards at the end of the season, but it should be a friendly competition between the teammates to see who comes out on top.

