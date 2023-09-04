Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz: monster year incoming?

The Houston Texans made a splash free agency addition earlier this offseason, signing former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz to a one-year deal.

Schultz has been Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s safety blanket for the past few years, providing a consistent threat in the passing game. Schultz is coming off a 2022 season in which he caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2021, Schultz was easily one of the best players at his position, catching 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. in 2020, Schultz caught 63 passes for 615 yards and four touchdowns. If Houston can get that type of production out of Schultz in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s tight end friendly offense, it will make life much easier on rookie quarterback C.J Stroud.

Young quarterbacks need someone they can rely on when things get messy, and Schultz could be that guy for Stroud. Schultz has had a very impressive offseason in Houston, and has looked like the best player on the field for the Texans offense.

Stroud and Schultz looked in sync during the final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, catching a clutch third-down pass, and running a very impressive route to keep the drive alive.

What. A. Route. By Dalton Schultz ‍ pic.twitter.com/FSIBXBPtrY — Apollo Texans (@ApolloTexans) August 28, 2023

If Schultz and Stroud can get on the same page, and put together an impressive season in 2023, it may be wise for Texans general manager Nick Caserio to consider a mid-season contract extension to keep the 27 year old tight end in Houston for the long-term.