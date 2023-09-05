Is the Texans secondary ready to take the next step?

With less than a week to go until NFL Kickoff 2023, the predictions, off-season wrap ups and more are reaching a fever pitch.

Across the board, the main theme for Houston Texans predictions is marked by the notion the team has modestly improved. That improvement will see the Texans rise from the NFL basement into the middle of the pack, in large part due to a more effective defensive backfield.

The best thing I can say about this Texans defense is that Jalen Pitre is still awesome.



(This is the second dude he has KO'd in the games I've watched so far). pic.twitter.com/UPLg8QG8YU — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) August 30, 2023

Sorry, no immediately glory and brand new AFC South Champion banner is likely happening this season. But, good things will occur.

According to NFL Communications, the Texans have the 3rd best strength of schedule coming into 2023. Houston will face 5 opponents with a .500+ win percentage in 2022 and 5 who made the 2022 playoffs.

That also means less superstar quarterbacks hurling the ball to all-pro wideouts. One factor that should help the defensive backs this season.

ESPN’s Team Previews 2023

What do the Texans do the best? Limit passing offenses. On paper, their secondary could be remarkable if the starting group of cornerbacks, Derek Stingley Jr., Steven Nelson and Tavierre Thomas, pair well with the safety duo of Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward in head coach DeMeco Ryans’ scheme. Ryans’ system fits their play style better than under former coach Lovie Smith, and even in that system last season, they had more interceptions (16) than allowed passing touchdowns (15, the league low). — DJ Bien-Aime

2022 Defensive MVP



Jalen Pitre



Another Texans rookie, Pitre was all over the field last season. He led the team in both tackles and interceptions. He looks to be even better in 2023 on an improved Texans defense. pic.twitter.com/rsVzBba8Us — Aces✈️ (@xx_Aces) September 3, 2023

NFL Communications

For the fifth time since 2000, multiple defensive backs recorded at least 125 tackles in the same season, as a pair of Texans accomplished the feat in 2022, becoming the first pair of defensive back teammates to each record at least 125 tackles in the same season. JALEN PITRE led all rookies and all defensive backs with 147 tackles, tied with Budda Baker (147 tackles in 2019) for the most tackles by a defensive back since 2000. He also became the fourth defensive back since 2000 with at least 125 tackles and five interceptions (five) in season. DEFENSIVE BACKS WITH THE MOST TACKLES IN A SINGLE SEASON SINCE 2000 2019 ARI Budda Baker 147 2022 HOU Jalen Pitre 147 2000 ARI Pat Tillman 142

It would appear the team itself very much believes in the secondary as well, with Pitre and Ward landing Team Captain honors.

2023 Houston Texans Captains



QB C.J Stroud

LT Laremy Tunsil

S Jalen Pitre

S Jimmie Ward pic.twitter.com/Ehbp7r6Tg0 — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) September 4, 2023

While cutting Desmond King is still a head scratcher, In Demeco We Trust remains in full effect. King landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and hopefully Houston won’t regret letting the vet leave NRG.

King practically sprinted to Pittsburgh, eager to join a defense littered with stars and an organization that hasn’t been through a full-on rebuild like the Texans are undergoing in decades. https://t.co/DsnB1eLwvz — WPXI (@WPXI) September 5, 2023

