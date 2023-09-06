Texans vs. Ravens Injury Report: Multiple Starters Miss Practice

The Houston Texans have their first game of the season this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.

Baltimore will be one of Houston’s hardest games of the season, therefore the Texans need to be firing on all cylinders. Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Linebacker Blake Cashman: Hamstring

Wide Receiver John Metchie III: Hamstring

Safety Jimmie Ward: Hip

Limited Participation:

Linebacker Christian Harris: Shoulder

Running Back Dare Ogunbowale: Hamstring

The Texans are already set to be without three starting offensive lineman in right tackle Tytus Howard, center Juice Scruggs and left guard Kenyon Green. Now Houston could be without their starting linebacker in Christian Harris, along with starting safety and team captain Jimmie Ward.

The Texans starting offensive line is up in the air, but right tackle George Fant, and left guard Josh Jones are expected to be in the mix. If Harris is unable to play, Jake Hansen and Henry To’oTo’o will get significant playing time. If Ward is unable to play, veteran Eric Murray will likely start next to Jalen Pitre.

Houston is severely banged up for an already tough matchup against the Ravens in Baltimore.