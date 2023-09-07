Quick Hits: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preview

The Houston Texans are preparing to visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday for the season opener.

This is the regular season debut of Houston’s head coach DeMeco Ryans. Baltimore’s John Harbaugh is 8-2 vs the Texans.

Ryans has already named rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud the starter for this matchup.

Houston Texans stats

QB C.J. STROUD was selected second overall in 2023 NFL Draft. Can become second rookie QB in franchise history to start week 1 game, joining David Carr (2002).

RB DAMEON PIERCE ranked fourth among rookies last season with 1,104 scrimmage yards (939 rush, 165 receiving), becoming third rookie in franchise history with 1,000+ scrimmage yards.

RB DEVIN SINGLETARY makes his Houston Texans debut. Had career-high 1,099 scrimmage yards (819 rush, 280 rec.) with Buffalo in 2022 and is one of nine RBs with 950+ scrimmage yards in each of past four seasons.

WR ROBERT WOODS makes Houston debut. Had 527 receiving yards with Tennessee in 2022 and is one of two players (DeAndre Hopkins) with 500+ receiving yards in each of past 10 seasons. Has 80+ receiving yards in two of three career games vs. Baltimore.

WR JOHN METCHIE makes NFL debut after being selected in second round (No. 44 overall) of 2022 NFL Draft.

WR NICO COLLINS set career highs in catches (37) and receiving yards (481) last season.

TE DALTON SCHULTZ makes Texans debut. Has recorded 55+ catches and 550+ receiving yards in each of past three seasons with Dallas.

DE JERRY HUGHES led team with nine sacks and tied for team lead with 10 TFL in 2022. Has three sacks in his past three games vs. Baltimore.

DE WILL ANDERSON selected third overall in 2023 NFL Draft.

LB DENZEL PERRYMAN makes Houston debut after recording career-best 14 TFL last season with LV.

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS had 74 tackles and six TFL as rookie in 2022.

S JALEN PITRE led all rookies and all DBs last season with 147 tackles, tied for the most tackles by DB in a season since 2000. Became fourth DB since 2000 with 125+ tackles and 5+ INTs (5) in a season.

S JIMMIE WARD makes Houston debut after nine-year career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Baltimore Ravens stats

RAVENS have won six of past seven Kickoff Weekend games, outscoring opponents 228-68.

QB LAMAR JACKSON enters 2023 with 4,437 rush yards, fifth-most by QB in NFL history. Has five pass TDs vs. zero INTs with 134.5 rating in two career starts vs. Houston. Has 16 TDs (14 pass, two rush) vs. two INTs with 117.6 rating in seven career starts vs. AFC South. Has 12 TD passes (three per game) in four career Week 1 starts.

RB J.K. DOBBINS finished 2022 season with 505 scrimmage yards (101 per game) in final five games, including playoffs.

TE MARK ANDREWS ranked third among TEs with 847 receiving yards last season and tied for third with 73 catches. Had TD catch in last home meeting. Has four receiving TDs in his past four vs. AFC South.

WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. makes his Baltimore debut, playing in first game since SB LVI with the Rams. Had nine catches for 109 yards in only career game vs. Houston (9/23/18 with NYG).

WR ZAY FLOWERS was selected no. 22 overall in 2023 NFL Draft.

LB ROQUAN SMITH ranked third in NFL with career-high 169 tackles in 2022, becoming first LB since 2009 with 150+ tackles, 4+ sacks (4.5) an 3+ INTs (3) in single season. Had 16 tackles and an INT in his last game vs. Houston (9/25/22 with Chi.).

LB PATRICK QUEEN had 117 tackles last season and was one of four in NFL with 100+ tackles, 5+ sacks (5) and 5+ PD (6).

LB ODAFE OWEH had career-best seven TFL with three sacks in 2022.

S MARCUS WILLIAMS led team with eight passes defended and four INTs in 10 games last season. Had INT in only career game vs. Houston (9/9/19 with NO).

CB MARLON HUMPHREY had three INTs and career-best three sacks last season. Had seven tackles, 0.5 sacks and FF in last meeting.

K JUSTIN TUCKER has 57 career made FGs of 50+ yards and can tie Sebastian Janikowski (58) for second-most all-time.