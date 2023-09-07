Houston Texans open as 10-point underdog in season opener against Baltimore Ravens

In a couple of days, the Houston Texans will take on the Baltimore Ravens to kick off the start of their 22nd season in the NFL.

Now you would think that with all the free agents the Texans signed, the rookies, the fact that the team might finally have a quarterback again, these things would have an impact on the point spread for this game. You would be mistaken but it would be understandable if you thought this.

Because to look at the point spread even now as I write this on Wednesday, you would think this was the same team that left the field to end the 2022-23 season.

The Texans will play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore as a 10-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Not terribly surprising, unfortunately, but hopefully we’ll see fewer of these deep underdog positions as our rookies develop throughout the season.

It also doesn’t help that the Texans are missing three pieces of their newly revamped offensive line (RT Tytus Howard, C Juice Scruggs, and LG Kenyon Green). With news that two of the Texans’ defensive starters, LB Christian Harris and S Jimmie Ward, could also miss time, it doesn’t bode well for the Texans beating the 10 point spread they’re up against.

The Texans just narrowly missed the playoffs again last season and finished the year 3-13-1, which would be good enough to secure the second overall pick in the draft.

The Ravens, under longtime head coach John Harbaugh, improved on their previous 8-9 record by winning 10 games and securing a wild card spot.

My recommendation is to take the Ravens and the points for Sunday, especially if Harris and Ward are injured for Sunday’s game.