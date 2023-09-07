Texans vs. Ravens Injury Report: Starting Safety Still Out

The Houston Texans will be playing the Ravens in Baltimore this Sunday, and things do not look great for Houston.

Did Not Participate:

Linebacker Blake Cashman: Hamstring

Wide Receiver John Metchie III: Hamstring

Safety Jimmie Ward: Hip

Limited Participation:

Linebacker Christian Harris: Shoulder

Running Back Dare Ogunbowale: Hamstring

The Texans injury report remains the exact same from yesterday. Starting safety Jimmie Ward has not practiced for the second day in a row, and his odds of playing do not look great. The other safeties on the roster include Jalen Pitre, Eric Murray, Grayland Arnold and M.J Stewart.

Starting linebacker Christian Harris practiced on a limited basis for the second day in a row, and it looks like he could potentially suit up for Sunday in Baltimore, but we will have to see what Friday’s injury report looks like.

The Texans are already dealing with numerous injuries and week one has not happened, which is not ideal for the rest of the season.

While Houston is clearly banged up, Baltimore is as well. The Ravens will be without Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and numerous impactful players such as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Mark Andrews are currently on the injury report, putting their status in question for Sunday.