Texans vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

So you found yourself wanting to watch Houston Texans football on television? First of all, ask yourself how you got to a point in your life where you thought watching Houston Texans football on television might be a good idea or something you would want to do with your life. Trace it back to—sorry, I was going through some old subliminal hypnotherapy tapes I had in the garage.

No, this is not a time for negativity (it’s way too soon in the season), this is a time for hope. Hope has been something of a rare commodity around this team; especially the last 2-3 years. Hell, you could argue the last 20 if you wanted to be uncharitable.

But hope abounds. Hope is everywhere this time of year. How long it lasts, however, depends on how our Houston Texans do against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

So here are the important details to watching this game on Sunday, starting with the big board brought to you by 506 Sports.

Here are the breakdowns for CBS’ early matchups.

Red: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Blue: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan) Green: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Yellow: Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker)

It looks like unless you live out in the Texarkana area, you should be able to watch the Texans game on Sunday!

Here are your options for your watching/listening pleasure:

What: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD.

When: Sunday, September 10, 12:05 CDT

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)