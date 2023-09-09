Texans vs. Ravens: Three players ruled OUT

The Houston Texans have their first game of the season this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.

Baltimore will be one of Houston’s hardest games of the season, therefore the Texans need to be firing on all cylinders. Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

OUT:

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Hamstring)

Wide Receiver John Metchie III (Hamstring)

Safety Jimmie Ward (Hip)

Full Participation:

Linebacker Christian Harris (Shoulder)

Questionable:

Running Back Dare Ogunbowale (Hamstring)

The Texans will have several players out on Sunday, and the biggest loss will be Jimmie Ward, who is also Houston’s team captain. The good news is that the Texans will still have Jalen Pitre at safety, who had an incredible rookie season. Veteran Eric Murray is expected to start in his place.

Linebacker Blake Cashman has been an underrated player this offseason, and will get a significant amount of playing time whenever he is on the field, but for now, Jake Hansen and Henry To’oTo’o will take his place.

Houston already had a tough matchup against the Ravens even if they were fully healthy, now it is going to be even harder for an extremely young Texans team on the road.