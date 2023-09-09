The indomitable, unbeatable, incontrovertible, picks for Week 1

We’ve waited seven-ish months for this moment. The moment when we see battle red, steel blue, and liberty white take the field for real, full-caloric-intake football for the first time this season.

But the Texans aren’t the only team on the docket this week. In fact, because it’s Week 1, every team is playing because how else do you kick off a season without all the teams playing.

With that in mind, here are my picks for this week’s slate of games in case you feel ambitious enough to put a little coin on some non-Texans games.

