The Houston Texans, along with the rest of the NFL, is kicking off the season this weekend and there’s a lot of hype surrounding all 32 teams.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, there’s a lot of intrigue with several games on opening weekend, but none are more anticipated than Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills traveling to MetLife Stadium to face Aaron Rodgers in his New York Jets debut.

Here’s a look at who SB Nation Reacts surveyors believe will win this weekend:

Now, for the local angle. The Texans have two big debuts this weekend: DeMeco Ryans as head coach and C.J. Stroud as the starting quarterback. Fans appear to be split on who excites them more, but Ryans gets the slight 51-49 edge.

Even though the Texans aren’t favored against the Ravens, Texans fans are looking more about Stroud’s progress as the No. 2 overall pick. Out of those surveyed, 63 percent quantify a successful week for the Texans if Stroud plays well, even in a loss.

