Houston Texans open as significant underdogs in divisional round game vs. Ravens

How many times have the Houston Texans found themselves in this situation? I don’t mean in the divisional round of the playoffs or up against the Baltimore Ravens or even playing in a road game?

No, I mean how many times have the Houston Texans found themselves as underdogs this season? More than a fair amount, I’d say. Going back through the wayback machine (the BRB archives) I count at least nine times where the Texans were underdogs. Most of those times the Texans were only slight underdogs. Against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season, however, they were double digit dogs, which I believe was the only time they were set that low by Vegas oddsmakers.

You would have thought they’d have learned their lesson about the Texans after all these weeks and months.

You would have thought wrong.

But first, for old time’s sake, let’s take a stroll down memory lane to see how the Texans opened against the Ravens in Week 1.

And based on how the Texans stumbled out of the gate (losing 25-9 to the Ravens), unfortunately they got it right that day.

This is not that Texans team.

This is a Texans team that put up 45 points on the statistically best defense in the NFL a mere two days ago. This is a Texans team that is playing its best football right when they needed it most. This is a Texans team that has been in almost every single game they’ve played in.

This is also a Texans team that is feeling itself and not afraid of any team left in the postseason and is becoming a team that the world is taking notice of

Despite all that, though, the Texans are, once again, significant underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens. At least according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Houston Texans are 9.5 point underdogs to the team with the best record in the conference playing yet another Saturday afternoon game against a team once based in Cleveland.

In other words: we have them right where we want them.

It is time for the Texans to exact some long overdue revenge for previous seasons cut short by the Baltimore Ravens, and there is no time like the present.

So, let’s take the house money the Texans are playing with and let it ride, let it ride, let it ride.

Opening Odds for the Divisional Round Game

Points

FAVORED: Baltimore Ravens (-9.5)

UNDERDOG: Houston Texans (+9.5)

Note: For those of you who aren’t aware of the meaning, the points are a handicap system. So in this case, imagine the game and before the kickoff even happens, someone has spotted the Texans three points.

So basically a point line, in this case, is giving the Texans a 9.5-0 head start. And the Ravens have to win by at least 10 points to beat the spread. If the Texans win the game or lose by less than 10 points, the Texans win the bet. Since the line for the game has a fraction, a push is not possible, you will either win or lose this bet.

Over/Under: 46

Note: This one is pretty straightforward. You decide whether you think the total combined score will be more or less than 46 points.

Moneyline:

Baltimore Ravens (-455)

Houston Texans (+350)

Note: This one is a little more complicated. If you bet on the Ravens ML, you would need to bet $455 to win $555 on a Ravens ML bet (the original $455 wager and $100 for the win) and you’d have to bet $100 to win $450 on a Texans ML bet (the original $100 bet and $350 for the win).

For entertainment purposes only. Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Go Texans!