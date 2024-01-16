Hair of the Dog: Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

Let’s be honest. How many of all y’all Houston Texans fans pictured that Houston would hosting a playoff game (even in its NFL-mandated Saturday afternoon slot) at the start of the 2023-24 season? I, for one, did not. Figured they would be better than what they showed the previous three seasons, but I really could not, even in the best-case scenario, see Houston winning its seventh division title and hosting the Cleveland Browns. That being said, you will get no complaints from me. Especially after Houston unleashed its biggest beatdown (31 point win) in the franchise’s playoff history.
It was quite the game. The offense led the way in the first half, with C.J. Stroud setting the rookie record for passing yards in a half from a QB (236 yards), and tying the NFL rookie record for TD passes in a half (three). They left some points on the board (see the curious playcalling in the Texans first red-zone trip and Stroud missing a wide-open Collins on a third down pass that should have been a TD). Still, a 24-14 lead was nice. Then the third quarter belonged to the Most Interesting Defense in the World. They saw Cleveland dominate the quarter in time of possession, plays runs and yardage gained. Yet, they also contributed to swelling the lead from 10 to 24. Consecutive pick-sixes on back-to-back possessions will do that. Throw in the Singletary fourth quarter TD, and this game was such a laugher that Davis Mills came in for clean-up duty in the fourth quarter.
As always, your Battle Red Blog Masthead had their real-time takes on this playoff matchup. Given that this was the first playoff game in four years, a generous amount of not-quite-suitable language was used. In classic HOTD tradition, we edited that language out for viewing at the office or a more professional setting.
With that, on with the ‘Dog:
HAIR OF THE DOG SUPER WILD CARD WEEK: CLEVELAND BROWNS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (Wait, did you say “Texans” and “Super Wild Card Weekend” in the same sentence, and really meant it??? You’re [KITTEN] right I did!!”)
vballretired
Ladies and gentlemen we are playing with house money. Not only do you get a bonus football game but you get a bonus day to recover from the extra vibations #Bartesian can make for you during this one. We might even need to add a sponsor for good hangover remedies. Maybe #Bartesian can lend a hand there as well. Either way this will be a great day. Enjoy Texans fans. You’ve been waiting awhile for this one.
FizzyJoe
Today is the big day. Today, the Texans will suit up for a playoff game just a year after having the 2nd overall pick. CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans have already smashed plenty of records, but today they can make history and force every NFL fan to either love them or hate them. This is the game the Texans can make a permanent mark on millions of viewers worldwide. This has already been a historical season, but a playoff win would cement them as one a team for the ages
vballretired
Well let’s be completely honest. The Jaguars were in the exact same position last season. They had the number one overall pick and then won the division. They won a wild wild card game and gave the Chiefs all they wanted in the divisional round. We saw what happened to them this year. I don’t say all this to be a Debbie downer, but we need to keep things in perspective. Competent coaching and good quarterback play can cover a lot of warts. The key will be what happens from here. Today starts the harder work. Getting to the playoffs is hard. Staying there and advancing is harder. I have faith in DeMeco and C.J. And that goes a long way.
FizzyJoe
I have faith in them too, which is why I have more trust in them than that jaguars team. I think Stroud has already shown he can be better than Trevor Lawrence, I don’t think the Texans have had to make a 25 point comeback or whatever the deficit was last year. I feel like this year was a baseline for the Texans. Whereas the 2022 Jags had a 2nd year quarterback, spent heavy on offense, and had a coach experienced in the playoffs. I think the fact that this team is already approaching the level of success that Jags team had last year bodes very well for our future
vballretired
True. Let’s just be very fair. Every year one of the divisions has a team go worst to first. It could very well be the Chargers next year depending on who they get to coach them. For me, that means two things. First, you capitalize on the opportunities when you get them. There is no guarantee of tomorrow. In the NBA and MLB teams usually have a three to five year window. The Astros have had a longer one. The Warriors have had a longer one. The NFL doesn’t operate the same way. That brings us to the second point. How you take advantage of Strouds rookie deal is paramount. They have 75-90 million (depending on potential cuts) to spend. How they do this is huge. I don’t have quite the faith in Caserio that I have in Ryans. His record is more hit and miss. We will see.
Patrick
I’m about to head down to the stadium.
l4blitzer
NFL is going to give the NBA a complex. First, the NFL crushes the NBA Xmas lineup, now due to wx, the NFL playoff doubleheader will overshadow the NBA’s MLK matchups
vballretired
No kidding. The NFL is king. Now, Fubo is going up six bucks a month
FizzyJoe
You’re going to the game, Patrick!
You gotta let us know what it’s like!
It’s gonna be wild
vballretired
Hmmmmm
Patrick
The line at the merch store.
My chariot for today.
vballretired
Holy Birmingham
Patrick
We’re so back y’all.
vballretired
It’s party time
Tailgating must be off the chain
Kenneth L.
LETS GOOOOO
boys, it’s time
Patrick you’re there early
Patrick
I’ve been here since almost noon.
Kenneth L.
[KITTEN] yeah
Patrick
This is easily the loudest I’ve heard this stadium all season and it’s only starting to fill up. Guess the traitor Deshaun Watson will help with that.
Kenneth L.
I’m pacing in my apartment
l4blitzer
Say what you will about the guys on NBC, but don’t envy their gig tonight in Kansas City. That’s going to be a special kind of painful cold.
FizzyJoe
ITS ALMOST TIME!!!
l4blitzer
Fairly split for all the picks…sounds about right. This game has a “flip-a-coin-to-pick-a-winner” vibe.
Sounds loud as all get out. The commentators seem like they are having to yell just to be heard.
Patrick
The stadium looks really full. Maybe we’re believers this time.
FizzyJoe
let’s go!!! that’s good to hear
it sure looks full!
Patrick
Texans win toss will defer.
FizzyJoe
here we go!
FIRST QUARTER
CLE POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
Let’s see some good plays from stingley and cashman to get the game started!
Patrick
SHOOOOOOOOOOWTIIIIIIIIIIIIME!!!!!
l4blitzer
Let’s see if the defense can do better on this drive vs. the 1st drive on Xmas Eve
FizzyJoe
alright well
l4blitzer
Great…another defensive injury to start…
FizzyJoe
Rankins going off
l4blitzer
Wonder if Cleveland will go with quicker passes since Greenard and Anderson are back today.
FizzyJoe
PERRYMAN!!!
l4blitzer
Perryman with a torpedo of a TFL
Very nice 3rd down pressure
FizzyJoe
WOOOOOO
They’re in the game now!
l4blitzer
Greenard treated the Right Tackle like a mere tackling dummy
Kenneth L.
YOUR GOING THE WRONG WAY
vballretired
There you go
l4blitzer
If he had blocked that…I would have heard the roar from here in Maryland
HOU POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
It’s stroud time!
NICOOOO
l4blitzer
NRG Nico…yes please
Schultz…you aren’t with the Cowboys for the playoffs…gotta catch that
FizzyJoe
oh shoot
well at least its happening at the beginning of the game instead of later
Kenneth L.
CMON
Dalton you gotta haul that in
l4blitzer
Cleveland with a gift…thank you
FizzyJoe
wooooo!!!!
thank you very much
Kenneth L.
Woot
vballretired
All penalty offense
l4blitzer
Stroud got away with that one.
Patrick
[KITTEN] Schultz should have had that.
Kenneth L.
No one was open
CLE POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
alright good special teams play!
l4blitzer
The punt returner made a dumb call there. Should have fair caught that…
But if Cleveland wants to take the lead in dumb plays, I won’t stop them
Patrick
I like what the defense is showing early, they’re amped.
l4blitzer
Should that be an illegal touch?
FizzyJoe
alright, great pressure by perryman
l4blitzer
Never mind…it hit the ground first
King with the solid tackle. Houston needs to limit those broken tackles today
FizzyJoe
this defense is COOKINGGGG
vballretired
Make them punt
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
Terrific field position to start.
l4blitzer
Horrid punt for Cleveland
FizzyJoe
Oh wow are you right about that
fantastic field position
l4blitzer
Smart throw by Stroud…no dumb play today, please Houston
Patrick
CHUM
l4blitzer
If they get inside the 40, might be worth going for it
FizzyJoe
you got to see a CHUM in person, patrick!
Patrick
WOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!
FizzyJoe
nothing like giving stored 3rd and 7
Patrick
Nico [DURGA][KITTEN] Collins.
l4blitzer
Or you can do that to Nico
FizzyJoe
OH MY [DURGA]!!!!
AAAAA
l4blitzer
And Cleveland got the hit before he could step all the way in to the throw
Kenneth L.
Wild ball
Great throw
Patrick
Timeout already for Houston.
l4blitzer
Was it a play clock, or something else?
Patrick
Wrong personnel is my guess.
l4blitzer
Fair enough…it is the 1st half
Patrick
Stroud being awful loose with the ball early.
FizzyJoe
well that wasn’t so hot
l4blitzer
Ummm…letting Garrett go unblocked…yeah, let’s not outsmart ourselves, shall we Slowik?
Not quite liking the Stroud keeper there…would like to limit those hits
Kenneth L.
Weird call on 2nd too
Patrick
Argh!
l4blitzer
Good coverage by the Browns
FizzyJoe
shoot!
dang it!!! ugh
l4blitzer
Eh, take the early points
Patrick
I was two yards away from hitting my most unlikely prop bet today.
FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 21 YD FG: HOU 3 - CLE 0; 5:29, 1st
Kenneth L.
That was a fairly good stonewall red zone defense
vballretired
This will be nip and tuck
l4blitzer
We all know the rules. Houston will be in a battle royal, with the game coming down to the final 2 minutes, with Cleveland driving on the Houston defense, and Cleveland getting inside the HOU 25, with Houston holding on for dear life with the lead.
vballretired
Indeed
CLE POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
NOOOO
l4blitzer
What is it with the Flacco/Njoku connection?
Kenneth L.
Steven Nelson sucks
Patrick
[KIIITTTTTEEEENNNN].
WHAT THE [KITTEN] REF THAT WAS HOLDING.
l4blitzer
Some sort of coverage gap there.
FizzyJoe
5 got spooked by njoku and stopped rushing flacco
l4blitzer
Of course, it would be super funny if Flacco rushed for the 1st down there
FizzyJoe
oh man that was too close
texans defense really on their heels
l4blitzer
time to test that bend-but-don’t break D on the goal-line
FizzyJoe
alright!
Patrick
Ooookay, still plenty of time.
Kenneth L.
Welp
Game on
FizzyJoe
shoot
HUNT WITH THE 1 YD TD RUN: CLE 7 - HOU 3; 2:09, 1st
FizzyJoe
it was gonna happen eventually
l4blitzer
Trailing in the 1st quarter…this is also part of the script
HOU POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
Stroud MVP sleeper activated
Patrick
SINGLETARY!!
l4blitzer
That’ll really work
Looked like it was almost a horse-collar there
FizzyJoe
SINGLETARY!!!!
l4blitzer
Metchie with the best catch of his career in the NFL
FizzyJoe
OH MY GOODNESS!!!
Patrick
Oh we’re pulling out ALL the stops.
l4blitzer
Did Nico just truck a LB?
Patrick
TOUCHDOWN COLLINS!!!
FizzyJoe
AAAAA
COLLINS!!!!!
STROUD WTH THE 15 YD TD PASS TO COLLINS: CLE 7 - HOU 10; 0:11, 1st
vballretired
No whammies no whammies no whammies
l4blitzer
Is Tunsil hurt?
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN].
FizzyJoe
something is up with tunsil
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Kenneth L.
Ugh is Tunsil hurt?
l4blitzer
Jones rolled into Tunsil’s leg…that sssssuuuuucccckkkkkkssss
Patrick
He’s walking off on his own at least.
Kenneth L.
That’s a meniscus
Patrick
Yeah he’s probably done today.
l4blitzer
All the same, there better be a TE, or 2, lined up next to the backup LT
FizzyJoe
oh thank goodness he’s up
Kenneth L.
My roommate: give him a Torodol shot
Patrick
Thank you Dr. Kenneth’s roommate.
l4blitzer
Why is Heck sporting what looks like an “Adolf” mustache?
CLE POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
here we go
Patrick
[KITTEN] play defense in the secondary I beg you!
FizzyJoe
oh my [DURGA]
l4blitzer
What is it with these TEs exploiting the middle of the defensive secondary? Stingley can’t cover everyone!
Kenneth L.
We need to draft a safety
FizzyJoe
absolutely
END OF THE 1st: HOU 10 - CLE 7…BUT THE BROWNS ARE IN SCORING POSITION…AGAIN
FizzyJoe
i think we’re officially off to the races
Patrick
The lack of Jimmie Ward is really showing.
And do we need to talk about Jalen Pitre?
l4blitzer
Pitre seems to be morphing into more of a in-the-box safety…but if we can’t cover TEs…and Flacco loves him some TEs (so to speak)…yeah, this will have to be a 39-37 game…gulp…
2ND QUARTER
l4blitzer
Perryman was on an island on that pass play
FizzyJoe
3rd and short now
come on, let’s get some pressure on flacco!
l4blitzer
Lineman out for Cleveland
Geee…a team with a revolving door at LG…wonder what that is like?
Really…Flacco on the sneak…joy
FizzyJoe
My goodness
i hate him
l4blitzer
Pitre recovered enough to mitigate the gain
Patrick
It can never be easy can it?
FizzyJoe
NOOOO
ugh!
Kenneth L.
This is going to be high scoring
FLACCO WITH THE 11 YD TD SHOVEL PASS TO HUNT: CLE 14 - HOU 10; 12:18, 2nd
l4blitzer
Gonna need to get some real pressure on Flacco
Patrick
Let’s try this again.
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
Any word on Tunsil?
FizzyJoe
it might be shootout time
questionable to return
l4blitzer
Fant on an island…gulp
FizzyJoe
fant in at LT
Patrick
OH MY [DUUURRGGGAAA]!!!
Kenneth L.
Brevin Jordan you [DURGA]
STROUD TO JORDAN FOR THE 76 YD TD: HOU 17 - CLE 14; 12:00, 2nd
FizzyJoe
AAAAA
THIS GAME IS INSANE
vballretired
What the [KITTEN]? In January?
Patrick
Brevin Jordan the Sex Panda!
I don’t know what any of that I just wrote means.
l4blitzer
#1 defense vs a team with its 2 best pass rusher back? Of course it was going to be an offensive shootout
FizzyJoe
Brevin Jordan outrunning former texan okoronwko for 75 yards!
vballretired
Mr. December in January
FizzyJoe
hahaha
Patrick
Noted Tennessee Titans legend Bruce Matthews in the stands.
l4blitzer
The running form of the Cleveland LB was quite hi-larious.
CLE POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Nice timing on the hit by Nelson
FizzyJoe
LETS GOOOOO
l4blitzer
Or…an NRG call
FizzyJoe
get [KITTEN]ed snake eyes!!!
sorry
l4blitzer
I think that the crowd caused that TO
Good job Patrick
Harris on the clean up…but really helped that Anderson was bull rushing the LT
Patrick
There’s a Browns fan standing right in front of my seat and I’m ready to kill him.
l4blitzer
Barnett with the yyyyuuuugggeeee sack
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
SAAAACK
l4blitzer
Would be nice if Houston could take strategic control of the game with another score here
Tunsil back
Patrick
Wow I’m surprised.
FizzyJoe
poor dameon pierce
alright!
l4blitzer
Ok…Cleveland now showing why they were the best defense in the league
FizzyJoe
not having success with the running backs at all
Patrick
You’re going the wrong [KITTEN]ing way.
That hurt.
l4blitzer
Just misssseeeedddd
FizzyJoe
AW MAN
so close!!!
CLE POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Can we stop them for a second straight drive?
FizzyJoe, can you call for another turnover please?
Patrick
vballretired
I’m stuck in a crowded room and can’t see the TV
l4blitzer
Now the ceaseless promotion of the Olympics…joy
FizzyJoe
Thank goodness christian harris grabbed him before he got away
l4blitzer
I’d almost rather see Cleveland run the ball more…the big pass plays from Flacco have been way more painful
FizzyJoe
if that was nick chubb we would’ve been in real trouble there
l4blitzer
Shocked…shocked that Flacco went to Njoku
Good no flag there refs
FizzyJoe
greatest tackle in nfl history
the spinning tackle
Patrick
Here we go.
Hey, they CAN call penalties against the Browns.
l4blitzer
We don’t need ref ball here…even if Cleveland wants all the flags
Kenneth L.
Patrick how loud is it?
l4blitzer
Nelson with the nice 3rd down tackle
Patrick
I can barely hear myself think and I have a headache. It’s fantastic.
FizzyJoe
4th down!!!
hahaha
HOU POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
okay lets make good on that miss on the last possession
defense is looking good again
l4blitzer
Stroud hits another long TD pass…we forget about the miss last possession
Did we really need the medieval graphics NBC?
FizzyJoe
Devin Singletary!!!
Patrick
[DURGA] I love watching this offense.
l4blitzer
Play action to Collins….I like this
FizzyJoe
Nico Collins is making his case to be the next davante adams
Patrick
To Hutchinson now. Everybody’s getting involved!
l4blitzer
Is it just me, or does it seem like our receivers are out-muscling their DBs?
Patrick
Why?! Why that play call?!!
FizzyJoe
hahaha
l4blitzer
Well, Cleveland does have a good defense…in theory…so that is bound to happen from time to time
FizzyJoe
they gotta throw some [KITTEN]y plays in there so the audience doesn’t go too wild
Patrick
FLAG!!
l4blitzer
Not sure the Browns needed to do that, but I am not complaining
FizzyJoe
LETS GOOO
Patrick
That’s coming back.
FizzyJoe
refs working out tonight
l4blitzer
Yeah…33 didn’t need to do that. But thank you
Kenneth L.
The calls are on our side
l4blitzer
Ah well…it was bound to happen to us…negate the awesome run
Kenneth L.
Okay Stingley
Flag on us
FizzyJoe
well, canceled out the last flag
TWO MINUTE WARNING
Patrick
¡Los Mariachis!
l4blitzer
Mariachis in the end zone…sure
Cleveland has the range on those outside pitches
Patrick
I just high fived two strangers!!!
STROUD TO SCHULTZ FOR THE 37 YD TD: HOU 24 - CLE 14; 1:11, 2nd
Kenneth L.
[KITTEN] YEAH
FizzyJoe
OH MY [DURGA]!!!!
LETS GOOOO
ITS’ AHPPENING!!!
Patrick
SCHULTZ!
vballretired
Have that one back to Nico and this would be quite the half
l4blitzer
…and Schultz nearly bobbled that one…but he held on…that would be a drop in Dallas
FizzyJoe
Made good on that drop from earlier!
vballretired
He almost dropped that one
l4blitzer
I fear that Cleveland will unleash the 46-blitz scheme in the second half to try to kill Stroud…Oline better be ready to block
CLE POSSESSION
vballretired
PASS defense sucks
l4blitzer
Stingley won that round
Nice DL pressure
Greenard/Anderson sandwiches…great for dinner
FIzzyJoe
sack again!!!!!
lets goooooo
vballretired
Will Anderson enters the chat
HALFTIME: HOU 24 - CLE 14
HALFTIME REACTIONS
Patrick
Soooooo, how we feeling?
vballretired
What a half by Stroud. I’m speechless. He had one or two overthrows and that’s it. PASS defense needs to tighten up but otherwise this is a better brand of football than we are used to.
FizzyJoe
I’m going crazy!!! I just ran around my house running and screaming and high fiving everyone!!! CJ Stroud is an MVP candidate and he is BALLING against the number two defense in the league?? Number two??? they stink tonight!! defense has given off some big plays but they’ve tightened up in the past several minutes, and they sacked Flacco! Greenard and Anderson are back to their old ways, and thank goodness for it. What a half, I was nervous going into this game, but I am FEELING IT now!
I think it’s happening, basically!
l4blitzer
Hey, this CJ Stroud fella…he might be kinda good. Like, he might be one of those potential franchise QB types….if he keeps playing like he did in the 1st half, that might be the biggest understatement in Houston sports history. However, having Anderson and Greenard back has been huge as well. Aside from a period between the late 1st quarter-early 2nd, the defense has more or less held Flacco and the Browns in check. Flacco can get to the TEs and the middle of the secondary is very concerning. Still, if the Oline can hold off what should be a ferocious 2nd half pass rush from the Browns and Houston can avoid too big of a 3rd quarter lull, this might end up in a very, very nice ending for the Houston fanbase
I am not sure the refs will want to use a metal whistle in Kansas City tonight. They need some plastic/rubber coverings…otherwise, they will literally rip their lips off
vballretired
Just wildly wave your arms
l4blitzer
If I recall correctly, didn’t the refs in the Ice Bowl in Green Bay just have to shout, cause the first whistle blown took like half the skin off of the ref’s lips?
vballretired
Sounds right
l4blitzer
They gonna have to use airhorns. That being said, even if I am die-hard Chiefs fan, I am not at that game. I’ve lived in those temps, and cold where it is -30 wind chill, or worse, just hurts all over. When you can feel the moisture in your lips immediately dry up and freeze within 15 seconds…real pain folks
vballretired
100 bucks for 35 yard line
l4blitzer
Throw in some hand warmers and a parka, and we can talk
THRID QUARTER
Patrick
Texans get ball to start second half.
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
At least Cleveland is not going to let Dameon Pierce beat them on kick returns today
FizzyJoe
here we go!
time for the 2nd half! Noah brown has been downgraded to out
l4blitzer
Time for Metchie to really step it up and earn that 2nd round status
FizzyJoe
you said it!
l4blitzer
…and there you go. More of that Metchie please
FizzyJoe
keep saying things about metchie
l4blitzer
Showing Slowik vs. Ryans in their sideline shirts is giving me a complex about my upper body workouts
Ok…didn’t like that pass hanging up, but it got the team into 3rd and manageable
FizzyJoe
man stroud can make all the throws
i thought that play was over immediately
JOK having a great game
l4blitzer
Not lost yards, but gotta run a route past the line to gain
Flag..on who?
Probably on Houston there
Or, off-setting
FizzyJoe
I’d rather take the penalty than the block
okay well do-over play
l4blitzer
Time for a turnover
FizzyJoe
oh boy
l4blitzer
…and ref ball taking over…are they paying the refs by the flag?
Kenneth L.
Sloppy start
CLE POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Was it 50 years ago that Super Bowl VIII was played in Houston? Ok…old
vballretired
Hoping to keep my Specs gift card in the gift exchange
l4blitzer
Harris may have gotten dinged on that last play
FizzyJoe
oh man hope he’s alright
h’es been on a tear recently
l4blitzer
Maybe got the wind knocked out of him…or a low shot?
FizzyJoe
3rd down!!!!
l4blitzer
Need the pass rush to turn it up
Too easy
FizzyJoe
i hate amari cooper
l4blitzer
Pretty good defense on the screen
FizzyJoe
come on holding on cleveland
l4blitzer
Even with holding by Cleveland
Kenneth L.
Their offense is starting to cook
l4blitzer
Yep…you grab the jersey, you getting the flag
Patrick
Noah Brown is hurt.
l4blitzer
Greenard with an injury issue now?
Patrick
[KITTEN] us.
FizzyJoe
yeah what’s going on with greenard
oh my [DURGA]
l4blitzer
Unfortunate…but it is what we are coming to expect. The 3rd quarter lull…unless we can get a turnover here
Kenneth L.
They are churning
Patrick
OH MY [KITTEN]ING GOOOOOOD
LETS [KITTEN]INGGOOOOOOOO
FizzyJoe
AAAAAAA
POHJASDJFLK JKALEGRJKAER
NELSON WITH THE 82 YD INT TD: HOU 31 - CLE 14; 6:05, 3rd
vballretired
[KITTEN] yeah boys!
Kenneth L.
WOAAAAAAAHHH
Patrick
I was trapped in the concession lines and just got back in time to see the pick six.
FizzyJoe
i can’t believe he ran it back all the way!!!
what a perfect time to come back haha
l4blitzer
You only missed the methodical Cleveland offense…then the real action after you got back to the stands
vballretired
What a momentum shift
l4blitzer
Hmmm…Goodell could be in a place where there is not significant wind chill or anything, or go to one of the coldest games in history…even he wouldn’t be caught on Peacock
CLE POSSESSION
vballretired
I think I’d watch Stroud
l4blitzer
Would have liked King to wrap on those. Nice lead, but we are in Houston and this is the playoffs. Can’t give up anything here
FizzyJoe
3rd and short again
Patrick
Will. Anderson. Jr.
l4blitzer
Great 3rd down stuff
Maybe too early for Cleveland to go for it here
FizzyJoe
BLAKE CASHMAN!!!
l4blitzer
Or not
Patrick
I think I’m going to cry from pure happiness.
FizzyJoe
WOOOOOO
HARRIS WITH THE 36 YD INT FOR A TD; HOU 38 - CLE 14; 4:06, 3rd
FizzyJoe
THIS IS A DREAM!!!!
THIS CANT BE REAL!!!
vballretired
Party is on now boys. Let the Bartesian flow
FizzyJoe
IT’S TIME!!!!
l4blitzer
The Houston fan is happy as can be…but not sure Cleveland needed to go for it there. I would have still trusted my defense at least for the rest of the quarter
Kenneth L.
My roommates: we are up by 24. Last time we were up by this much it didn’t go well
l4blitzer
That is how we know we are long time Houston fans…24 point lead in a playoff game, and we are nervous as [KITTEN]
If any commentator says “the lights have been on since this morning, but you can pretty much turn them off now.” You are authorized to run into the booth and chokeslam them through the floor multiple times
CLE POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
Here we go again haha
lets see if the defense can score as many points as the offense lol
Patrick
I’ve completely lost my voice.
FizzyJoe
hahaha
that’s a good thing!
l4blitzer
Crazy…Flacco has only 7 incompletions, but 2 of them are pick-sixes
Patrick
I’m calling the police.
l4blitzer
Flacco delivered, but he got rocked on that play
No score before the end of the 3rd please
Patrick
Injured Brown.
FizzyJoe
at least njoku was inbounds
l4blitzer
Another Cleveland lineman injured. They are having worse luck than we are with OL injuries
Patrick
[KITTEN]!
Kenneth L.
Their backup tackle is hurt
l4blitzer
Sheesh…another big hit on Flacco, but they still get the conversion
It looked like the pass went right through the hands of 41 on that pass rush
FizzyJoe
shoot
in bounds again
l4blitzer
Pitre just missed his INT
He makes that pick last season
Nice play by Stingley
Patrick
Going for it on fourth down.
CHRISTIAN [DURGA][KITTEN] HARRIS AND I UNDERSTAND THE IRONY!
HARRIS WITH THE 4TH DOWN SACK. HOU POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
Great play by Stingley!!!
LETGS GOOOO
vballretired
Take a knee
Run the Waterboy offense
FizzyJoe
IT’S HAPPENING!!!
Patrick
This is how we do it…
FizzyJoe
THIS IS HOW WE DO ITTT
Patrick
This is better than the Bengals playoff game.
l4blitzer
Time for a big TD/Kill shot from Houston
But a good 1st down pass will work just as well
Joe
browns defense lm[K]o
l4blitzer
Do not dumb here Texans…that is all
Patrick
Denzel Perryman injured.
l4blitzer
Because it can never be easy for Houston, can it?
END OF THE 3RD QUARTER: HOU 38 - CLE 14. THINGS ARE LOOKING GOOD, BUT AS A HOUSTON FAN…
Patrick
One more quarter.
FizzyJoe
15 minutes to history
this is absolutely unbelievable
l4blitzer
Massive play by the defense in the 3rd quarter. Cleveland outgained and out possessed Houston, and saw the deficit increase from 10 to 24.
FizzyJoe
alright first down!!! that might be it!!
l4blitzer
FizzyJoe…remember your Houston history…
Patrick
FORTY BURGER!!!
THIS GAME IS OVER
SINGLETARY WITH THE 19 YD TD RUN: HOU 45 - CLE 14; 13:27, 4th
l4blitzer
31 point 4th quarter lead…feeling a little less anxious now. Need about 6 more minutes to run off with that margin still intact to feel really confident
FizzyJoe
Devin singletary showing up at the perfect time!
yeah i’d once we get under 10 minutes and nothing wild has happened…i think we can celebrate
i am going out tonight!
l4blitzer
Cleveland’s D can’t be physically exhausted. They haven’t seen the field all that much in the second half. Mentally…might be a different story
CLE POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
heck at this point ill take any team next week, this team can beat ANYONE
Patrick
Throw a [DURGA][KITTEN] flag.
l4blitzer
Flacco stumbled for a long 3rd down conversion…keeps the clock rolling, so that is ok
FizzyJoe
yeah really
l4blitzer
I get that Cleveland might be a little shell-shocked, but you are not even pretending to throw here? Last play excepted
FizzyJoe
houston only has only had possession for 20 minutes?? that’s wild
l4blitzer
Interesting how back-to-back pick-6s will skew some stats
HOU WITH THE 4TH DOWN STOP; HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
FizzyJoe
that’s a turnover on downs!!! this game is over!!
what a dream come true
i’m glad you got to be there for this, patrick
you have to go to every texans game ever now
l4blitzer
Cleveland has dominated everything about the 2nd half except the turnover margin and the score…aside from that.
Patrick
Other than that Mrs. Lincoln…
vballretired
John Wilkes Booth for best actor
Patrick
They put in Mills. This [KITTEN] is over.
FizzyJoe
SUPER over
vballretired
The fat lady is on her third verse
We are driving back so I’m flying blind
Patrick
Smart delay of game there.
CLE POSSESSION
FizzyJoe
CJ Stroud is like the best quarterback ever i think
and christian harris becoming a great linebacker over the last few weeks??? Like it just keeps getting better
vballretired
Ok, let’s settle down there
FizzyJoe
hahaha
sorry im just happy as a clam right now
vballretired
Great game absolutely
Patrick
Four and a half stars.
FizzyJoe
they even got [redacted] on the sideline to witness his former team dunk on his new team
vballretired
Poetic
FizzyJoe
isn’t it beautiful
i tell you what i didn’t expect this year to be such a miracle, but i was wrong
vballretired
They hit on Stroud and Anderson for sure
TWO MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
Wow! Already
l4blitzer
Do you split a sack three ways there?
FizzyJoe
super deluxe supreme over!!!
vballretired
It’s 1.5 sacks
FizzyJoe
Texans win!! Texans win!!! it’s over!!
this texans team is TWO GAMES away from the super bowl
it is PARTY TIME!!!!!!!!!
vballretired
Bartesian around for everyone
FizzyJoe
best game ever
FINAL: HOUSTON TEXANS 45 - CLEVELAND BROWNS 14. SHEER DOMINATION BY HOUSTON AS THEY MOVE TO 5-2 IN HOME PLAYOFF GAMES. NOW THEY WAIT TO SEE WHO THEY PLAY AND WHERE THEY PLAY NEXT WEEK.
vballretired
Baltimore I’m guessing
Patrick
l4blitzer
Pending the results of the Steelers/Bills. If the Stillers somehow, someway upend Buffalo, then we get a Yinzer/Baltimore rematch.
Patrick
I don’t think so. I have a feeling we face whichever of Buffalo/KC that doesn’t move on because I don’t think both move on.
l4blitzer
Would be interesting if we get Baltimore. Probably no chance to go live, but it will be crazy here
GAME BALLS:
QB C.J. Stroud: This man is quickly entering the pantheon of most revered Houston athletes. Performances like the one this past Saturday will only add to that status. 16-21 for 274 yards, three TD, zero INTs...in his first NFL playoff game. Perhaps that playoff performance against Georgia should have told us everything about what this guy can do at QB. Also, stock in the S2 test will continue to plummet as Stroud goes forward. Yet, most impressive is that he did not seemed phased by the pressure or the moment. Let us hope that continues, and that he remains humble and hard-working.
LT Laremy Tunsil: At times, Tunsil seems to only make headlines when he screws up (see the near constant of 1-2 false start penalties a game). Yet, on this day, you see why he is regarded among the best LTs in the game, and why Houston has spent so much money on this man. Myles Garrett by all rights is among the best defensive linemen in the game, and is the money favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. Yet, in this game, he was a non-factor, as was much of the Cleveland defensive front. Tunsil helped hold Garrett to zero sacks and two pressures, and one of those was on a designed play where Houston left him unblocked. This was part of a solid OL performance from Houston, who led Cleveland’s defensive front maul them on Christmas Eve, but rendered them ineffective for this biggest of matchups.
LB Christian Harris: One candidate for most improved player on the Texans defense is this man. eight tackles (seven solo), one sack, two TFLs, one PD, one INT, one TD, which you have to call a great stat line for a LB. Yet, in the third quarter, it was his play that ended the Browns’ hopes. That pick-six came on a desperation fourth down by Cleveland, and swelled the lead to 24. On the next possession, his fourth down sack all but ended the competitive phase of the playoff matchup.
SHOULD BE FORCED TO READ AND DECIPHER THE MEANING AND REASONING OF ALL THE RECENT TWEETS FROM THE FORMER VICE-PRESIDENT OF FOOTBALL OPERATIONS FOR THE HOUSTON TEXANS:
First Quarter Read-Zone Play-calling: By all rights, Bobby Slowik’s offensive scheme for this game was about as strong as you can get. Yet, the series of play-calls on the Houston possession inside the Cleveland five yard line gave Houston fans a bit of a scare. A play where you leave Myles Garrett unblocked??? A QB sweep from your most important player, who is just getting over a brutal concussion? Fortunately, it did not factor into the final game outcome, but that was some curious decision-making from Slowik. Can’t get too smart or cute next week.
At the time of this writing, Houston does not know who they are playing or where they will be going, but they are assured of being the road team and they will play on Saturday afternoon (3:30 pm CST on ESPN). Whether they return to Baltimore or Kansas City, this team will be the underdog, but should also scare the living [KITTEN] out of either team with the way that they are playing. Granted, Houston will try to do what they have never done: win a road playoff game (0-4). Still, this team has done nothing but defy expectations, so why stop now?
UPDATE: Houston will return to Baltimore, where the season began. Hopefully, it will not end there.
