Texans vs. Ravens Injury Report: Divisional Round edition

The Houston Texans had one of the greatest wins in franchise history last weekend, beating the Cleveland Browns 45-14.
The Texans have advanced to the divisional round for the first time since 2019, and are set to face the Ravens in Baltimore.
Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- Defensive End Will Anderson Jr. (Ankle)
- Defensive End Jonathan Greenard (Ankle)
- Fullback Andrew Beck (Back)
- Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins (Ribs / Shoulder)
- Defensive End Jerry Hughes (Ankle)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION:
- Cornerback Kris Boyd (Hamstring)
- Linebacker Blake Cashman (Knee)
- Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins (Hip)
- Linebacker Christian Harris (Calf)
- Wide Receiver John Metchie III (Foot)
- Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Ribs)
- Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Hip)
FULL PARTICIPATION:
- Guard Dieter Eiselen (Illness)
The Texans have a hefty injury report this week, but the good news is that most are trending towards playing on Saturday. Houston will need all the help they can get heading into a tough away matchup.
