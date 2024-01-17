Texans vs. Ravens Injury Report: Divisional Round edition

The Houston Texans had one of the greatest wins in franchise history last weekend, beating the Cleveland Browns 45-14.

The Texans have advanced to the divisional round for the first time since 2019, and are set to face the Ravens in Baltimore.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

Defensive End Will Anderson Jr. (Ankle)

Defensive End Jonathan Greenard (Ankle)

Fullback Andrew Beck (Back)

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins (Ribs / Shoulder)

Defensive End Jerry Hughes (Ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

Cornerback Kris Boyd (Hamstring)

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Knee)

Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins (Hip)

Linebacker Christian Harris (Calf)

Wide Receiver John Metchie III (Foot)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Ribs)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Hip)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

Guard Dieter Eiselen (Illness)

The Texans have a hefty injury report this week, but the good news is that most are trending towards playing on Saturday. Houston will need all the help they can get heading into a tough away matchup.