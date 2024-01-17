 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans vs. Ravens Injury Report: Divisional Round edition

Houston Texans Wednesday injury report.

By Nickschwager
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The Houston Texans had one of the greatest wins in franchise history last weekend, beating the Cleveland Browns 45-14.

The Texans have advanced to the divisional round for the first time since 2019, and are set to face the Ravens in Baltimore.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

  • Defensive End Will Anderson Jr. (Ankle)
  • Defensive End Jonathan Greenard (Ankle)
  • Fullback Andrew Beck (Back)
  • Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins (Ribs / Shoulder)
  • Defensive End Jerry Hughes (Ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

  • Cornerback Kris Boyd (Hamstring)
  • Linebacker Blake Cashman (Knee)
  • Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins (Hip)
  • Linebacker Christian Harris (Calf)
  • Wide Receiver John Metchie III (Foot)
  • Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Ribs)
  • Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Hip)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

  • Guard Dieter Eiselen (Illness)

The Texans have a hefty injury report this week, but the good news is that most are trending towards playing on Saturday. Houston will need all the help they can get heading into a tough away matchup.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...