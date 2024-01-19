SB Nation Reacts Results: Can Texans upset Ravens?

The Houston Texans visit the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow to kick off the Divisional Round. But before the two teams line up, we polled some surveyors to see how they feel about the team going into Saturday’s game.

In a poll, surveyors were asked about how confident they feel in the Texans’ direction as a franchise. An overwhelming 99 percent of surveyors believe the team is heading in the right direction.

Despite being a massive underdog, Texans fans are confident in their team. A surprising 62 percent of surveyors believe the Texans will upset the Ravens tomorrow.

However, national fans aren’t convinced. Two-thirds of surveyors on the national level believe the Ravens will not only beat the Texans but advance to the Super Bowl. Only four percent believe the Texans will win their next two games and make it to Las Vegas.

But before the Texans can even think about the Super Bowl, they have to get past the mighty Ravens, who pose a major threat with likely MVP Lamar Jackson. But aside from Jackson, the team has several weapons, including rookie receiver Zay Flowers, who has 55 percent of surveyors labeling him as the one to watch aside from the quarterback.

